On Wednesday (7th February), Jammu and Kashmir Police stated that a non-local who hails from Punjab’s Amritsar was killed while another person sustained critical wounds after terrorists opened fire at the Shaheed Gunj area in Srinagar. Following the attack, security personnel have sealed off the area and police are investigating the incident. They have also launched a manhunt to arrest the terrorists.

As per reports, the deceased victim has been identified as Amrit Paul Singh (31) — a non-local Sikh who is a resident of Amritsar. The second person who was injured in the attack has been identified as Rohit.

Speaking with news agency PTI, an official said, “Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, was shot by the terrorists from point-blank range with an AK rifle at Shalla Kadal locality in Habba Kadal around 7 pm.”

According to the police, Singh died on the spot while another non-local worker identified as Rohit (25) also sustained injuries in the incident. Rohit also hails from Amritsar.

Police stated that Rohit was hit by the bullets in the abdomen and is undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital.

Following the terrorist incident, Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and Chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the “senseless violence” targeting against “non-locals” and innocents.

Additionally, JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and VP Omar Abdullah also expressed shock and disgust over the barbaric incident.

Meanwhile, certain miscreants on social media have been circulating images of Khalistani terrorist Amritpal Singh, the Chief of Waris Punjab De who was arrested in April 2023 for allegedly carrying out separatist activities. However, the victim Amritpal Paul Singh who died in today’s attack is a different individual and he was a non-local working in Srinagar when he was shot dead by unknown terrorists.