On 20th February, a junior Air Force officer from Midiyan village in Didwana Kuchaman district of Rajasthan committed suicide while on duty in Hyderabad. The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Sukharam Jaat who was posted as a corporal. The case gained impetus when his family started demonstrating on the morning of 23rd February and raised multiple demands after his corpse reached the Gachhipura police station. An agreement was reached between the protestors and the police at around 4 pm after which the body was taken to the native village for cremation.

According to Parbatsar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dharamveer Singh Janu, Sukharam Bhinchar, a 24-year-old inhabitant of Midiyan hamlet in the vicinity of the police station was in the Air Force at Hyderabad. He killed himself by hanging himself in his room. The family brought the body to the Gachchipura police station where they sat on a dharna and demanded that the perpetrators be held accountable.

Meanwhile, ASP Dharamveer Janu and Circle Officer (CO) Bhawani Singh assured to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and investigate the matter. They promised to suspend the misbehaving Constable Kishan Singh and APO (Awaiting Posting Order) the accused Head Constable. Afterwards, the agitation was ended and the body was taken for the last rites.

Asharam, the deceased’s 44-year-old father complained in the Gachchipura police station that the latter’s friend, his wife and his father blackmailed and pressured his son to convert. He added that Sukharam was an acquaintance of the son of Mohammad Saeed, a head constable posted at Makrana police station. The two had studied together in Didwana Kuchaman. Sukharam was selected in the Air Force in 2017. Whenever Sukharam came home on leave, the friend used to compel him to stay with him in the quarter under the guise of friendship. However, he was with Sukharam for the sake of money.

He and his wife stayed at Sukharam’s home for a few days in August 2023 when the Air Force officer returned on vacation as well as invited him and his spouse Pooja to their place. The policeman, his son and daughter-in-law intended to indoctrinate the victim and brainwash him against Hinduism. Furthermore, they stole all of his salary. The trio forced Sukharam to embrace Islam, however, he didn’t. The accused woman then threatened to implicate him in a false case.

The complainant mentioned that an individual named Motiram from his village works in the marble industry in Hyderabad and two months ago, his son met with him on a Sunday. He informed the man that his pal had become greedy and was compelling him to change his religion. The culprit has been taking money from him since 2020 and even threatened to file a fictitious police report to get him fired from his job.

Asharam mentioned that the friend’s wife submitted a false case of rape in Parbatsar police station on 19th February due to which his son ended his life while on duty in Hyderabad the next day on the night of 20th February. The father stated that his son was renting an apartment outside the office. The family was adamant about delaying the cremation until the accused were apprehended. Former MLAs Shreeram Bhinchar and Lokesh Godara who were sitting in protest along with the family asserted that Constable Kishan Singh had mistreated the demonstrators. They demanded that he should be suspended and the accused must be arrested and interrogated.

The head constable at Makrana police station resides in the Parbatsar police station neighbourhood, according to sources. On 19th February, his daughter-in-law who is from Bikaner lodged a rape lawsuit against her husband’s friend Sukharam. She stated in the report that she got married on 4th March 2021. She moved into her father-in-law’s allotted CO quarters after the nikah. Owing to a familial relationship, Sukharam used to stay there as well. He used to molest her but her husband didn’t pay any attention when she complained about it.

On 28th January of this year, her father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law had left for Bikaner and only her husband along with their 18-month-old daughter were present at home when Sukharam came there and raped her. She alleged that the husband threatened to kill their daughter if she didn’t remain silent and protested which led to the Parbatsar police opening a case. Sukharam killed himself in Hyderabad the following day.

ASP Dharamveer Singh Janu stated that police from Gachchipura and Didwana Kuchaman district police stations were deployed on the spot. The family members took the body to the village for final rites after settlement and proceeded with Panchnama.