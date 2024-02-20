On Monday, 19th February, the Alwar administration took swift action against the illegal slaughter market that was operating in the remote wilderness of Kundhagadhbara in Kishangarhbas. The administration initiated an anti-encroachment drive in the area and cleared around 500 acres of land.

On this land, the illegal beef market was being run, where 20 cows were being slaughtered on a daily basis. The beef was then supplied to 50 villages, covering around 300 shops. As per reports, about 70 acres of encroached land had wheat and mustard plantations that have also been cleared. The administration demolished dozens of structures associated with cattle farming for slaughtering. The region falls under Alwar and Khairthal-Tijara districts. The latter was formed in 2023. The administration is still under the Alwar district.

As per Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Beniwal, around a dozen cows were recovered from the area where they were kept for cattle farming. They have been sent to a shelter by the administration. Notably, on 18th February, 35 individuals were taken into custody by the police for interrogation following unrest in villages surrounding the area. 300 police personnel have been deployed to arrest the accused and maintain law and order in the area.

As per reports, Forest Minister of Rajasthan Sanjay Sharma visited the Kishangarh-Baas police station area of Alwar following the complaints of an illegal beef market running in the forest area. During his visit, he ordered an investigation against those involved in illicit cattle farming and asked the officials to clear the encroached land. Furthermore, it was found that the people involved in illegal cattle slaughtering were also stealing electricity.

25 individuals involved in running the illegal beef market have been named by the police in the matter. All of them have reportedly absconded since the case was registered. Notably, some of the accused already have cases registered against them related to illegal cattle farming and theft. The entire Kishangarh-Baas police station area has been put on high alert. Four police officials were suspended with immediate effect after the discovery of the illegal beef market.

On 18th February, it was revealed that an illegal beef market was operating in the Kishangarh-Baas police station area of Alwar. Videos of the market showing the brutal slaughtering of cows in the forest area near Rundh Gidwada in Birasangpur went viral on social media. The orders for the beef were taken by the accused using WhatsApp, and deliveries were made directly to customers. The market reportedly served hundreds of buyers.

It was reported that the police were aware of the illegal market, but no action was taken against those running it. Following the expose, IG Umesh Chandra Datt of Jaipur Range initiated an investigation and raided the illegal market.