A Beef mandi running in Alwar, Rajasthan was recently busted after which the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP state government swung into action on 19th February. As per reports, the entire concerned Police Station has been attached to the police line (line hazir) and 4 Policemen have been suspended so far in the Beef Mandi case. Additionally, the administration has also reportedly taken bulldozer action on the beef mandi.

The Beef Mandi was busted by a ground report of Dainik Bhaskar journalists Rajkumar Jain and Radheshyam. Following the startling revelation, Jaipur Range IG Umesh Chandra Dutt himself went to the spot and investigated the matter. According to media reports, about 600 cows were slaughtered every month in this Beef mandi. Additionally, it was operating Home delivery of beef in over 50 villages through a WhatsApp group and was supplying beef to about 300 shops.

According to the report, about 20 cows were being slaughtered daily for home delivery. It was running unabated allegedly with the collusion of the policemen. Following the media report, when Police raided the spot, the suspected cattle smugglers absconded. Their vehicles have been confiscated. The dead remains of many cows including skin and bones have been recovered from the spot.

Dainik Bhaskar busted the Beef mandi in the Baas police station area of Alwar on Sunday (18th February 2024). The expose featured videos showing cows being mercilessly slaughtered and their skins being removed in the forests of Gidvada near Rundh, close to Birasangpur. Orders for beef were taken on WhatsApp and supplied to homes. Hundreds of buyers also used to come to this Mandi. This cow slaughter beef mandi is spread over an area of ​​about 10 kilometres.

As per the reports, it was claimed that even after being informed about the beef mandi, the police took no action. After the disclosure, the Bhajan Lal government took cognizance of the matter. Under the leadership of IG Umesh Chandra Datt of Jaipur Range, raids were conducted in those forests of the Baas area, where cow slaughter was claimed to be happening. The information was found to be accurate. Upon seeing the police, the culprits abandoned their vehicles and fled.

IG has suspended Head Constable Raghuvir along with ASI Gyan Chand and Beat Constable Swam Prakash and Ravikant. Along with this, Station House Officer Dinesh Meena, along with 38 staff of Baas police station, has been attached to the police line (line hazir). There are also claims in some reports that beef biryani was being sold in many places in the area of ​​Alwar, covering 60 kilometres. Cow smugglers were earning up to about 4 lakh rupees every month by selling the meat, bones, and hides of cows.

Now the operators of the beef mandi are being identified and strict action is being taken against them. So far, 25 accused have been named in the FIR related to cow slaughter. About a dozen motorcycles along with one pickup jeep found in the beef market have been seized and impounded.