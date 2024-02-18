Sunday, February 18, 2024
Rajasthan: Muslim students and parents create a ruckus for not allowing hijab in Jodhpur school, say ‘govt will change but teachers will have to bear the brunt’

Councillor Muzaffar Khalifa and the husband of the municipality vice-president staged a demonstration demanding information about the guidelines regarding the dress code. He also threatened that the government is there today, and tomorrow it will not be there, but the teachers are always going to be here, who will have to bear the brunt of it

Parents arguing with school administration over hijab. Image Source: Screenshot of viral video
A Karnataka-like hijab row erupted in Rajasthan on Saturday (17th February) as female students at a government school in Jodhpur arrived in hijab instead of the prescribed dress code. The controversy erupted at Government Higher Secondary School No. 2 in Pipar City, located in the rural parts of the Jodhpur district in Rajasthan. Following instructions to refrain from wearing the hijab, students, accompanied by their parents, adamantly declared their intention to continue wearing it to school.

A video of parents arguing with the principal of the school over this issue has also gone viral. School authorities have reiterated the importance of adhering to the designated school uniform. Additional staff from Pipar police station was also called on the spot. Other parents also reached the school. All students were asked to adhere to the prescribed dress code.

The controversy erupted as more than 10 Muslim female students reached the school wearing headscarves. One of the teachers in the school intervened and told them that this is not prescribed in the school uniform. The girls were not allowed to be on the school premises citing dress code violation.

After this, the situation became tense as the female students brought their parents to the school who argued with the principal and said that they would continue sending their girls to the school wearing headscarves irrespective of the school’s rules.

The parents also accused the teacher of misbehaving with the girls. One of the parents claimed that the teacher called the girl wearing a hijab ‘Chambal Ki Daku’. However, the school principal maintained that they were barred from school citing dress code violation. Principal Ram Kishor Sankhala said, “We have only asked children to come to school wearing the government-prescribed school dress code. On this, some people from other communities came to the school and created a ruckus. The atmosphere of the school became tense. The situation was calmed down after the arrival of additional police personnel.”

He added, “Councillor Muzaffar Khalifa and the husband of the municipality vice-president staged a demonstration demanding information about the guidelines regarding the dress code. He also threatened that the government is there today, and tomorrow it will not be there, but the teachers are always going to be here, who will have to bear the brunt of it. After this, a complaint was made to the police. The police calmed the matter.”

On the other hand, Muslim parents reached the school and argued with the school administration seeking an explanation from them. These parents claimed that the students were only covering their heads and wearing face masks. Chief Block Education Officer Sumer Singh reached the school. He told people that children have to come to the school wearing the prescribed dress code.

Notably, Rajasthan’s Education Minister Madan Dilawar said a few days ago, “Uniforms have been prescribed by the state government in all government schools of the state. Even in private schools, students come to the schools wearing a dress code prescribed by that school. In such a situation, students will have to go to school in the prescribed dress. Apart from this, no other dress will be allowed. Students cannot come to the school wearing the desired dress. Religious conversion will not be allowed in any government or private school in Rajasthan, it will be strictly stopped.”

