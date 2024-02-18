Sunday, February 18, 2024
Samajwadi Party faces another blow ahead of general elections, senior leader Saleem Sherwani resigns from general secretary post

Saleem Sherwani has been five-times MP. He won Lok Sabha seat four times from SP and once from Congress.

OpIndia Staff
Saleem Sherwani accused SP of neglecting Muslims
SP leader Saleem Sherwani resigned from general secretary post (Image: SaleemSherwani.com/Vartha Bharathi)
4

Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh faced another setback as seasoned politician Saleem Sherwani resigned from the post of general secretary. He is the second SP leader who resigned from his party position. Recently, controversial politician Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the post of general secretary.

Reports suggest that Sherwani has accused the party of neglecting Muslims, particularly while selecting candidates for the Rajya Sabha. In a letter to party chief and former Chief Minister of UP Akhilesh Yadav, sherwani highlighted the continuous neglect that the Muslims feel within the party. He criticized the party for not choosing Muslim candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. He said, “Muslims are consistently feeling neglected. Even in the Rajya Sabha elections, no Muslim candidate was sent. While my name might not be under consideration, a Muslim candidate should have been given the opportunity. Muslims are searching for true representation, and I feel staying in SP, I cannot bring significant changes to the condition of Muslims.”

Sherwani further accused the party of tokenism in terms of inclusivity and said, “The way my name was used, but seeing the list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha, it seems like you don’t give any importance to the minority community.” Speaking on the coalition of opposition parties, he said, “Efforts to form a strong opposition alliance seem futile, and nobody seems serious about it. It appears that the opposition is more interested in fighting among themselves rather than against the ruling party’s wrong policies.”

On the matter of Secularism, he said, “Secularism has become a facade. In India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Muslims have never demanded anything beyond equality, dignity, and security in addition to their rights. However, the party seems indifferent to this demand. The party has no response to our demand. Therefore, I believe that I cannot change my community’s situation within the SP. In this situation, I am resigning as the party’s National General Secretary. I will decide my political future in the coming weeks.”

Saleem Sherwani is a seasoned politician from Uttar Pradesh. He has served as a Member of Parliament from the Badayun Lok Sabha constitution five times. Four times, he contested from SP and once from Congress. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he switched from SP to Congress. However, after getting defeated, he came back to SP.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

