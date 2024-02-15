Thursday, February 15, 2024
Sandeshkhali: NCW chair says media twisted statement of its member to give clean chit to WB govt, police had used version to dismiss victim’s charge

An NCW team headed by Delina Khongdup is in West Bengal to do the inquiry on Sandeshkhali violence.

OpIndia Staff
(L) NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma; (R) Mamata Banerjee
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed its concerns over the lack of accurate and responsible media coverage in the Sadeshkhali case. The women’s rights body took to X resharing a post that alleged that “fake news” was being spread by mainstream media.

In the post, a clipping from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) briefing was shared where the party used a report by a media channel that claimed that the delegation of NCW had not received any complaint of physical torture from the victims of Sandeshkhali.

The same was then reshared by the NCW expressing concerns over the lack of accurate and responsible media coverage in the case.

“NCW is concerned by the lack of accurate and responsible media coverage in the Sandeshkhali case. Our inquiry committee found that the victim in West Bengal is being threatened by local police, deterring them from coming out and reporting instances of sexual and physical harassment,” the commission said.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma also took to X saying that some media houses in West Bengal were twisting the statement of NCW member Delina to give a clean chit to the state government.

An NCW team headed by Delina Khongdup is in West Bengal to do the inquiry on Sandeshkhali violence.

The NCW chair’s charge came shortly after the West Bengal police used a report by a mainstream media channel to dismiss the allegations of the victims.

On 14th February, the West Bengal Police through its X handle reiterated that “no allegations about rape of women have so far been received,” even as victims have narrated their ordeal to the media.

“During the enquiries since conducted by the State Women’s Commission, an all-women 10-member fact-finding team led by DIG CID, and also the district police. The representatives of the National Women’s Commission, following a recent visit to Sandeshkhali, have also corroborated this, saying that they did not receive any complaints of rape of local women during their enquiry,” the police wrote on its X handle.

Resharing the media report in question, the West Bengal police said that it will initiate legal action against sections of the media for spreading unfounded misinformation.

This is not the first time that the West Bengal police have insulted the victims of rape. They have been accused of shielding shielding the accused TMC leaders, instead of taking action.

It has emerged that instead of taking action against the accused, police have filed cases against relatives of victims for making complaints. This was revealed by Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of National Commission for Women.

The tweeted, “According to my team who has visited Sandeshkali, police has filed complaints against the relatives of women victims instead of filing their complaints. Villagers are been terrified equally by goons and by the police.”

She tweeted, “According to my team who has visited Sandeshkali, police has filed complaints against the relatives of women victims instead of filing their complaints. Villagers are been terrified equally by goons and by the police.”

The NCW chief further added, ‘This is the way Mamta didi treats women in West Bengal.’

Sandeshkhali rapes and protests

For last one week, women in several areas in Sandeshkhali of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal have been protesting, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and others, narrating how the women in the area have been sexually exploited for a long time.

The protests led to violence in the area, after which heavy police force have been deployed in the area.

Several women from Sandeshkhali have come forward to narrate how the women in the area are being raped by Sheikh Shahjahan, the mastermind behind the attack on ED team, and other TMC workers and their aides.

