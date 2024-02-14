For last one week, women in several areas in Sandeshkhali of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal have been protesting, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and others, narrating how the women in the area have been sexually exploited for a long time. The protests led to violence in the area, after which heavy police force have been deployed in the area.

Several women from Sandeshkhali have come forward to narrate how the women in the area are being raped by Sheikh Shahjahan, the mastermind behind the attack on ED team, and other TMC workers and their aides. As per them, TMC workers regularly visit the area and pick out ‘beautiful women’ to exploit them. Some women said that they were taken to the party office in the night, and were released only after the men in the gang were ‘fully satisfied’.

Moreover, the locals are also forced to free labour and their lands are grabbed by the TMC men, as per the allegations. The TMC leaders also looted money meant for the villagers under various central schemes including MGNREGS. The tolerance of the people towards these exploitations finally reached the limit and a massive protest erupted on 8 February. Since then, protests have been taking place regularly, which have led to violence in some places.

While the West Bengal police are trying hard to stop the protests, they are accused of shielding the accused TMC leaders, instead of taking action. Reportedly, during the protests, police accompanied the Trinamool Congress workers and harassed the protesting women. Now, more attempts of the West Bengal police to burry the entire episode have emerged.

It has emerged that instead of taking action against the accused, police have filed cases against relatives of victims for making complaints. This was revealed by Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of National Commission for Women. The tweeted, “According to my team who has visited Sandeshkali, police has filed complaints against the relatives of women victims instead of filing their complaints. Villagers are been terrified equally by goons and by the police.”

According to my team who has visited #Sandeshkali, police has filed complaints against the relatives of women victims instead of filing their complaints. Villagers are been terrified equally by goons and by the police. This is the way Mamta did treats women in West Bengal.… — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) February 13, 2024

The NCW chief further added, ‘This is the way Mamta didi treats women in West Bengal.’ An NCW team headed by Delina Khongdup is in West Bengal to do the inquiry on Sandeshkhali violence.

On other hand, a woman from the area have revealed how police are trying to avoid registering rape cases against the TMC men by asking for medical evidence. Talking to ANI, one woman from the area said that the police are asking for medical reports as evidence to file rape cases against TMC men. The woman said that while she is not a victim, she knowns several women in the village who were raped. Talking about how the victim women can’t provide medical report now, the woman said that the rapes took place over the last several months, and all the victims are married, therefore it is not possible to medically prove the rapes.

#WATCH | A victim of violence against women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali tells her ordeal, says,"…We are being asked to show medical report to prove rape… How can the women of the village come forward and say they have been raped? I have not been raped but this has happened… pic.twitter.com/LSIRCumSlF — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

“Did the criminals handed over medical records after committing the rape?” she asked. The woman said that the police officer who asked medical records is Papiya Sultana. She demanded that central forces should be deployed in the area for their protection, as they are not safe under West Bengal police.

In the meanwhile, while BJP has been protesting demanding action against the accuse TMC leaders, they are facing police brutalities. Several BJP leaders have been injured in police action, including West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar.

West Bengal police has crossed all limits. They have violated every rule in the book to please Mamata Banerjee, who is evil, and hasn’t stopped from using rape and torture of Hindu women in Sandeskhali, for her politics.



In the scuffle with police, BJP Bengal President Sukanta… pic.twitter.com/uureg0CPzy — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 14, 2024

As per BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, Majumdar’s team was assaulted, and he suffered injuries in lathi charge by police and fell unconscious. He was first admitted at a local hospital in Basirhat, and then shifted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata.