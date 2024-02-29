West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday claimed that Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan is in the “safe custody of Mamata Police” as part of a ‘deal’.

Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal police on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of ‘sexual assault and land grab’.

The LoP, in a post on X, alleged that Shahjahan will be extended five-star facilities while in jail.

“The Scoundrel of Sandeshkhali, Seikh Shahjahan, is in the safe custody of Mamata Police since 12 am last night. He was taken away from the Bermajurr-II Gram Panchayat area, after he managed to negotiate a deal with the Mamata Police, through influential mediators, that he would be taken care of properly while in police and judicial custody,” Suvendu Adhikari said in his post.

“He will be extended 5-star facilities during his time behind bars and will have access to a mobile phone, through which he will be able to lead the Tolamool Party virtually,” he added.

“Even a bed in the Woodburn Ward will be kept ready and vacant for him if he chooses to spend some time there,” Adhikari said.

Shahjahan’s arrest comes three days after the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice ordered to add Sheikh Shahjahan to the Sandeshkhali case.

On February 26, Calcutta HC Justice asked to issue a notice in the case and said, “There is no reason to not arrest him.”

He had been evading arrest by both state and central agencies for over a month.

Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district has been witnessing widespread protests against TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh this month as a section of women were seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by the TMC leader.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Shajahan Sheikh and his close aides of “land-grab and sexual assault” under coercion.

