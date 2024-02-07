Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Updated:

Real story of viral video where cop confronted Muslim mob giving beheading threats: How a small fight between Hindu customers and Muslim tailor escalated in Damoh

Anand Singh Thakur, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station bravely snatched the microphone away from the instigating man and cautioned the Muslims not to interfere with the legal process as he entered the melee by himself.

OpIndia Staff
SHO Anand Singh Thakur (L) wades into the crowd alone as Akram Rain (R) incites the Islamist crowd.
10

On 3rd February, a throng of radical Muslims threatened to cut off the hands, feet and heads of four Hindu youths in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh. A group of Muslims gathered in front of the police station and made the threat. There was a lot of ruckus and insults were directed toward the police officers in attendance. Police have registered a case in the matter. A video of the incident has also surfaced online in which Inspector Anand Singh Thakur is seen fearlessly warning the bloodthirsty mob.

The development transpired after four Hindu youngsters and Ansar Khan, a Muslim tailor got into an altercation. An Imam named Hafiz Rizwan Khan arrived at the place after observing the disagreement. The Hindu males were reportedly involved in the argument because their outfits were not sewn on time. Furthermore, Hafiz Rizwan Khan and Ansar Khan were allegedly physically assaulted and the former’s bike was damaged by the young men, according to the Muslim side. The issue was eventually reported to the nearby police station by the imam and the tailor.

The police registered a First Information Report and started a further investigation after receiving the complaint. The word about the assault spread throughout the city by the time the police intervened and took action against the Hindu youths after which hundreds of Muslims flocked to the Kotwali police station. They started pressuring the police to arrest the youngsters within 24 hours and threatened the cops as well as Hindus.

Meanwhile, a man named Akram Rain began inciting his coreligionists through a loudspeaker and declared that Muslims would personally amputate the hands and feet of the Hindus if the police failed to act in the case. He further threatened to behead them. The crowd then began yelling provocative slogans like “Nara e Takbeer Allah Hu Akbar.”

Anand Singh Thakur, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station bravely snatched the microphone away from the instigating man and cautioned the Muslims not to interfere with the legal process as he entered the melee by himself. Afterwards, the Muslims infuriated due to Akram Rain’s poisonous rhetoric began attempting to push the official. However, after noticing his steely expression they were unable to put him under duress.

As the frenzied horde reached the police station while issuing threats to chop off hands and feet, SHO Anand Singh Thakur confronted them alone and announced, “I have come alone. I’m standing alone. Put a hand on me. What is the point of threatening to cut off hands when I am assuring that we will take action?”

He tried to reason with them and also warned the agitating Muslims and those threatening to chop off hands and feet to remain calm. Several videos of the whole instance have come out. SHO Anand Singh Thakur’s bravery is being lauded on social media and netizens are referring to him as “Real Singham.”

Akram Rain has been the subject of numerous cases, including ones involving the Arms Act, per Damoh Kotwali SHO Anand Singh Thakur. He made provocative remarks from the loudspeaker after which have filed a complaint against him under sections 153A, 141 and 147 of the Indian Penal Code. According to the officer, he was found in possession of a pistol at the time of his arrest by the police.

The police have registered four FIRs in relation to the entire dispute. A case has also been submitted against the Hindu youths who are accused of beating up the tailor and the imam. In addition, the police have filed a case against forty unidentified members of the Muslim crowd who caused the chaos. Akram Rain, who vowed to cut off hands has also been taken into custody by cops.

National Security Act has been invoked against him. Moreover, Mohammad Intshaar, Sameer, Arif and Rashid have all been apprehended by the police. The people who started the brawl and prompted the uproar in Damoh are being identified based on the video. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, has also taken notice of the situation and directed a magistrate’s investigation into the incident.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

