The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday sought a four-day remand of accused Vinod Chauhan in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case.

The accused, Vinod Chauhan, was arrested by the ED from Goa based in connection with the case on Friday and was produced before the Special Judge in Rouse Avenue Court today.

Chouhan has been arrested by ED for allegedly transferring a cash bribe amount from South Group to the election campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party during the Goa assembly elections in 2022.

ED alleged before the Court that Rs 1.06 cr was seized from Vinod Chauhan. The ED also submitted before the Court that Vinod Chauhan was aware that this money was the proceeds of crime from the Delhi liquor scam.

“Vinod Chauhan transferred this money through hawala routes for Goa elections,” the counsel for ED argued.

Counsel for ED said that Vinod Chauhan could not explain the source of this money.

“We are seeking four days of custody. We have digital, material, and physical records that need to be confronted with Vinod Chauhan. Also would like to confront Chauhan with other accused,” the counsel for ED said.

The federal agency has also arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his party associate and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, as well as several liquor businessmen and others in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

On April 9, the Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal’s plea for release from jail and rejected his argument of political vendetta amid the looming Lok Sabha elections.

In a recent development, the Supreme Court on Friday said that it may consider hearing on May 7 arguments on the interim bail of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal because of the ongoing 2024 general elections.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)