A 38-year individual named Sukhraj Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran’s Sabhra village in Patti district, Punjab was murdered by 65-year-old Nihang Sikh Sukhchain Singh of the same hamlet with his dagger on the morning of 14th February. The deceased was smoking in the street outside his house when the accused told him to stop and hurled insults at him. The matter escalated to an angry exchange of words between the two parties and soon descended into violence when the perpetrator hacked the young man to death and escaped from there.

Harjit Singh revealed that his brother Sukhraj Singh was smoking beedi outside the house during which Nihang Sukhchain Singh, who is also from the same area, abused him. Sukhchain Singh directed the victim not to smoke beedi after which Sukhraj Singh extinguished it. However, the culprit continued his verbal assault. When Sukhraj Singh protested and tried to stop Sukhchain Singh, he took out his dagger and stabbed him in his chest who collapsed on the spot and instantly died from his injuries.

According to villagers, Inspector Harjit Singh, who is in charge of Police Station Patti, arrived at the scene immediately after he learned of the heinous crime. Patti Sadar Police Station SHO (Station House Officer) Paramjit Singh stated that Nihang Sukhchain Singh has been arrested and the body was sent for autopsy.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ashwini Kapoor, a case has been initiated and Sukhchain Singh is booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code which was filed based on assertions made by Sukhraj Singh’s brother Harjit Singh. The body was handed over to the family on the day of the incident following a post-mortem at Civil Hospital Patti.