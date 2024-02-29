Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year, all the political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters as they fight the ultimate battle of power. While the opposition’s I.N.D.I. Alliance is contesting the election with the sole motive of stopping Narendra Modi, the ruling NDA is aiming for ‘Abki baar 400 paar’. A recent survey by Zee News and Matrize says that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to win 24 seats out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, while BJP, which has emerged as a strong opposition in the state in recent years, is likely to win 17 seats. Meanwhile, the opinion poll says that I.N.D.I. Alliance might have to be content with just 1 seat.

An interesting fact worth noting has emerged in the survey from the state in the ZeeNews-Matrize opinion poll. The survey finding indicates that there would be a difference of a mere 1 per cent between the vote shares of TMC and BJP. While the Trinamool Congress is likely to get 43 per cent votes, the BJP might receive 42 per cent of the votes. Besides, the I.N.D.I. Alliance is projected to get 11 per cent of votes with others receiving the remaining 4 per cent votes. This figure is of immense importance for the BJP, which has been making relentless efforts to gain ground in the TMC stronghold.

The survey further delves into the reasons for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘popularity’. It says that 48 per cent of respondents opined that Mamata Banerjee remains a popular leader for ending the rule of Leftist parties in the state. Meanwhile, 21 per cent respondents to the survey said that the TMC supremo has maintained her popularity due to her Muslim appeasement politics.

At the national level, the survey predicts that the NDA alliance would receive 43.6 per cent of the vote in the Lok Sabha elections. I.N.D.I. alliance will receive 27.7 per cent of the votes. The non-BJP/non-Congress alliance parties will receive 24.9% of the votes.

According to a ZeeNews report, the Zee News-MATRIZE Lok Sabha Opinion Poll was held from February 5th to February 27th. It received responses from 1,67,843 people from 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, including 87,000 men and 54,000 women. The poll also includes the responses of 27,000 first-time voters. The margin of error for the poll results is plus or minus 2 per cent.

Earlier this month, India Today published its ‘Mood of the Nation’ survey wherein it said that the TMC will maintain the lead by winning 22 seats out of 42 while BJP’s standing will improve as the party will win 19 seats. The survey was conducted between 15th December 2023 and 28th January 2024. The MOTN opinion poll said that the BJP will get 40 percent of the vote share while TMC will get 53 percent marking a decline of 4 per cent from 2019. Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had secured 18 seats while TMC got 22.