In another stringent action against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the union government on 28 February banned two extremist organisations operating in Jammu and Kashmir, Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction). The two groups have been declared as Unlawful Associations with immediate effect for a period of five years under Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the ban in a post on X today. He reiterated that the Modi government is committed to the cause of eradication of terrorism and strict action would be initiated against those found involved in such activities.

In the tweet, he declared, “Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations. These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s government is determined to uproot terrorism and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences.”

Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations.



— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 28, 2024

As per a statement by the home ministry, Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) are involved in unlawful activities and supporting terrorist activities to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India. Many criminal cases have been registered against both the groups and their members under various sections of law including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Notably, the union government on 27th February Textended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir for another five years with immediate effect declaring it as an “unlawful association.” Amit Shah informed of the significant development of X and added that any challenge to the country’s security would met with severe repercussions.

He posted, “Pursuing PM Narendra Modi Ji’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for five years. The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ on 28 February 2019. Anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures.”

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 27, 2024

A Ministry of Home Affairs notification read, “The Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir (hereinafter referred to as the JeI) has been indulging in activities, which are prejudicial to internal security and public order and have the potential of disrupting the unity and integrity of the country.”

The government’s decision followed days after searches by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror funding case were conducted on the Jamaat-e-Islami chapter in Kashmir. More than Rs 20 lakh and incriminating documents and digital devices relating to the activities of Jamaat and its affiliated Trusts were seized during the raids conducted in Srinagar, Jammu, Budgam, Kulgam and Anantnag.

An NIA spokesperson revealed, “The investigations in the case, registered on February 5, 2021, have so far revealed that JeI and its members have continued to promote terrorist and secessionist activities in J&K even after the outfit was proscribed under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in February 2019.”

The J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) took possession of many assets owned by the Jamaat in four districts of the Kashmir Valley in December 2022, valued at Rs 100 crore. A ban on access and use was imposed on the assets, which were dispersed among twelve sites in the districts of Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Kupwara and were valued at almost Rs 100 crore.

The ban, which was first put in place in February 2019 in the wake of the terror attack in Pulwama that claimed the lives of forty paramilitary CRPF members was extended as the Union Territory prepared for this year’s Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The radical Jamaat-e-Islami J&K has long been at the centre of the Kashmir dispute, supporting separatist ideas and contesting Indian sovereignty over the area. It adheres to the teachings of Hasan Al Banna, Syed Qutb and Maulana Maududi which state that politics and society must be in line with Sharia. It backs Pakistan’s illegal claim to Kashmir. The Hizbul Mujahideen, the largest indigenous terrorist group in Kashmir was regarded as JeI’s military wing in the 1990s. Security services suspected that even though the JeI publicly disassociated itself from the Hizbul in 1997, it is still secretly supporting the outfit.