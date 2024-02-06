On Monday (5th February), Police arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly raping and murdering his minor sister in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj. As per reports, the crime took place on the night of 3rd February. The accused had reportedly seen pornographic videos on his mobile phone before committing the crime.

According to reports, the 19-year-old boy killed his 17-year-old sister by strangulating her as he feared that she would expose him. The accused lived with his mother and sister as their father passed away a few years ago. The siblings were alone at home on the day when the crime took place, as their mother had gone away to visit relatives.

According to the police officials, the accused Sanju, after watching a pornographic clip, raped his sister who was sleeping beside him. Sanju then feared that his sister may reveal the crime to their mother. After strangulating his sister, the accused Sanju fled the crime scene.

A Police officer said, “Since the complaint was filed, the police were searching for the accused. The accused was arrested by the police on Monday evening. During interrogation, he said that his father had died a year ago and he lives with his mother and sister in another house in the village.”

The officer added, “His mother had gone to his uncle’s house on the day of the crime and he was alone in the house with his sister. He watched porn on his mobile and then raped her.”

The incident came to the fore when their uncle filed a complaint against his nephew, Sanju Kumar, on 4th February. After receiving a complaint, police started a manhunt and arrested him on 5th February. During interrogation, the accused admitted to his crimes and revealed the horrifying details of the events that unfolded that night.

Sharing details about the case, the Superintendent of Police in Kasganj confirmed that a mobile phone was recovered from the accused. The police have also retrieved the porn clips that the accused reportedly watched before committing the crime. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.