On 28th March, 600 prominent lawyers, including Harish Salve, Manan Kumar Mishra, Adish Agarwala, Chetan Mittal, Pinky Anand, Hitesh Jain, Ujjwala Pawar, Uday Holla, Swaroopama Chaturvedi and others wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India. They expressed their concerns over attempts to undermine the integrity of the Judiciary in the country.

In the letter, they expressed their deepest concerns over the vested interest group attempting to pressure the Judiciary, influence the judiciary process and defame the courts based on stale political agendas and frivolous logic.

The letter further pointed out that the false narrative of a supposed “better past” and “golden period of the courts” is being created to show a “contrast” of what has been happening in the present. The letter read, “Their antics are vitiating the atmosphere of trust and harmony, which characterises the functioning of the Judiciary. Their pressure tactics are most obvious in political cases, particularly those involving political figures accused of corruption. These tactics are damaging to our courts and threaten our democratic fabric.”

The letter further added that intentional statements had been made to influence the court’s decisions and embarrass the court for political gains. It read, “It’s troubling to see some lawyers defend politicians by the day and then try to influence judges through the media at night.”

The letter also highlighted the theory of “bench fixing” created, raising concerns that it led to slanderous attacks and insinuations against the judges. It read, “There is a clear “My way or the highway” approach at work – any decision they agree with is hailed, but any decision they disagree with is trashed, smeared and disregarded. This cherry-picking has been visible in very recent judgments, too.”

The lawyers called for a closer scrutiny of this group’s actions. They suggested that the vested interest group act strategically and choose the timing when the nation is all set to poll for Lok Sabha elections. They further added that similar attempts were made duing 2019 General Elections.

The letter concluded, saying, “We request the Supreme Court to stand strong and take steps to protect our courts from these attacks. Staying silent or doing nothing could accidentally give more power to those who mean to harm. This is not the time to maintain a dignified silence, as such efforts have been happening for a few years and too frequently…Sir, in these tough times, your leadership is crucial. We trust you and all Hon’ble Judges to guide us through these issues and keep our courts strong.”

BJP reacted to the letter written by lawyers to CJI

Speaking on the letter written by 600 prominent lawyers, BJP leader and senior advocate of Supreme Court Gaurav Bhatia said, “Advocates related to opposition parties like Congress, AAP and others, the kind of pressure they put on Judiciary and the objectionable comments they make on Judges without any proof, is problematic. This letter depicts the public emotions.”

He added, “I have witnessed that if the judgement comes in their favour, then they do ‘wah wah’ of the Judiciary and in against if the verdict is passed then they do ‘hai hai’ of the Judiciary and the judges become ‘dishonest.’…A leader like Rahul Gandhi says that one or two people running the Judiciary is highly unfortunate. Therefore, this letter is a positive initiative…”