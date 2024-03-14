In Malappuram district of Kerala, a shocking incident has been reported wherein an African footballer from Ivory Coast has stated that he was subjected to mob violence and racial slurs during a recent football match. The incident transpired in the Areekode Police Station area on Sunday (10th March).



Dairrassouba Hassane Junior complained to the local police that he was pelted with stones and assaulted by a mob on 10th March. The incident came into focus after a video of the assault went viral on social media, and the foreign national filed a complaint with the Malappuram District Police Chief on Tuesday, stating that he was racially abused and attacked with stones by a mob of spectators.

Ivory Coast footballer attacked in India



“Those people who threw stones at me were saying f**k African monkey, black cat… My race and I have been insulted. I was attacked because of the colour of my skin.”



pic.twitter.com/yzcFuB6Gbn — IamLegend 🇺🇸 (@DarkSideAdvcate) March 13, 2024

“Our team got a corner kick when my team was leading by a goal. I went near the corner flag for taking the kick, and the natives and the audience called me a monkey. One among the audience threw a stone at me and it hit my head. When I turned back, two more stones were pelted at me and they started screaming at me. Those people who threw stones at me were saying f**k African monkey, black cat,” the footballer said in his complaint.

Hassane Junion further stated: “..to save my life, I ran away. The supporters and those belonging to the opposite team hurled stones at me. They hit me brutally. I escaped after supporters of my team intervened and stopped them.” The complainant also alleged that he was attacked due to his skin colour.

Meanwhile, an FIR under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups based on religion or race), has been registered. The police have recorded the complainant’s statement and further action is underway. The police said they had also received a complaint from a person allegedly kicked by the footballer during the clash on 10th March. The FIR names 15 persons as accused in the case.

According to the police, videos of the incident show some of the fans making fun of the African footballer and tossing something at him. He then goes up to one of the spectators and kicks a person there. “That led to the people there turning agitated. They chased him around the ground and beat him up,” a police officer said.

Reports say that Hassane Junior was playing for the football club Jawahar Mavoor, which was competing in a sevens football tournament. Sevens football is a popular sporting event in Malappuram, with matches hosted in crowded local stadiums.