Monday, March 25, 2024
HomeWorldAl Jazeera story claiming Israeli soldiers committed rape inside Al Shifa hospital was fake;...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Al Jazeera story claiming Israeli soldiers committed rape inside Al Shifa hospital was fake; Palestinian woman now says she made it up to whip up public anger

Abuhilalah, an Al Jazeera columnist and former managing editor, stated that the woman who spoke about rapes by Israeli forces justified her exaggeration and incorrect talk by saying that the goal was to arouse the nation’s fervour and brotherhood

OpIndia Staff
Al Jazeera Al Shifa rape
Al Jazeera retracts story after claims of Israeli forces raping women in Al Shifa fall flat
1

Islamist propaganda news outlet Al Jazeera ran a fabricated story about the rapes of Palestinian women in Al-Shifa hospital by Israeli forces, Al Jazeera columnist and former managing editor Yasser Abuhilalah said. The journalist cited an ‘investigation’ by the Hamas terror group to assert that the allegations made by the women in Al Shifa hospital were widely exaggerated, following which Al Jazeera retracted the story.

Abuhilalah took to X to quote the woman who made explosive claims of rape, and torture by Israeli forces inside the Al Shifa hospital, stating that they were widely exaggerated and aimed at ginning up public anger and brotherhood against the Israeli law enforcement officials. 

“It was revealed through Hamas investigations that the story of the rape of women in Al-Shifa was fabricated,” tweeted Abuhilalah, adding that the woman who spoke about rape justified her exaggeration and incorrect talk by saying that the goal was to arouse the nation’s fervour and brotherhood. 

On Sunday morning, Al Jazeera reported statements from a woman named Jamila al-Hissi, who was said to have been trapped in the hospital for six days. She claimed that Israeli soldiers at the hospital had “raped women, kidnapped women, executed women, and pulled dead bodies from under the rubble to unleash their dogs on them.”

“Is there anything more atrocious than this? Is there anything more terrifying than hearing women cry out for help, only for them to be shot at when we attempt to reach them to offer aid?” al-Hissi was quoted as saying.

Although Al Jazeera did not formally correct, retract, or acknowledge the issue, all content concerning the allegation was apparently removed from the Qatari broadcasting channel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz emphasized the United Nations’ serious consideration of such reports, while also pointing out Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ bias against Israel.

“Let it be known, the Palestinians concoct tales of rape to fuel anti-Semitism,” Katz shared on X. “Guterres, I understand that might be unsettling for you, but that’s the truth of the matter.”

Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman in Arabic, previously refuted the claims and efforts to dismiss this “fake news.”

“In the wake of repeated failures, Hamas propaganda is now peddling a fresh fabrication,” he stated in a video shared on X. Adraee also accused “Al-Jazeera and Hamas mouthpieces” of attempting “futilely to mask the true face of ISIS-Hamas as beautiful following October 7 and the atrocities of massacres, rapes, and arson they committed.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t remember where is the phone he used during liquor scam period, 171st such ‘missing’ device in the case

OpIndia Staff -

‘Madras Music Academy President should resign and make way for non-Brahmins’: Ranjani-Gayatri respond to The Hindu’s N Ram for calling them ‘casteist bigots’

OpIndia Staff -

VHP organises Shri Ram Rath Yatra across US, Canada; aims to connect Hindu temples

ANI -

Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint platforms man who had made genocidal calls against upper castes, The News Minute had earlier tried to rehabilitate the bigot

OpIndia Staff -

Bengal: BJP fields Rajmata Amrita Roy from Krishna Nagar, to contest against cash-for-query scam accused TMC’s Mahua Moitra

OpIndia Staff -

Healthcare transformation in India: From focus on preventive healthcare, infrastructure development to innovative technology integration

Debraj B -

Solapur: Muslim students of govt college offer Namaz in classroom without permission, authorities take no action despite complaints, video viral

OpIndia Staff -

Russia: Faces swollen with beating, bandaged and battered terrorists of Moscow attack presented in court, remanded to custody till May 22

OpIndia Staff -

Hyderabad: Namaz offering crowd swells into violent mob, attacks Scheduled Caste Hindu women with sticks for celebrating Holi near mosque

OpIndia Staff -

TMC goons thrash BJP workers, convoy of MP Jagannath Sarkar attacked, ‘Khela’ of violence continues unabated in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com