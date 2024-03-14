American semiconductor manufacturer Qualcomm, known for ‘Snapdragon’ series of processors for smartphones and portable computers, has opened a design centre in Chennai. The centre was inaugurated by Union Minister for Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday, in the presence of the company’s President and CEO Cristiano R Amon.

“PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision is to develop complete semiconductor ecosystem. Today one more building block – Qualcomm semiconductor design center inaugurated in Chennai. Thankyou Mr. @cristianoamon and special thanks for showing up in Indian traditional attire,” the minister posted on X.

Qualcomm CEO and President Cristiano Amon said that that the centre will be critical in the company’s wireless products, including WiFi technologies. The centre is expected to generate 1,600 jobs for skilled technology professionals.

These initiatives mark a crucial step forward in Qualcomm’s journey of innovation also strengthening its presence in India. This expansion entails an investment of Rs 177.27 crore.

The US-headquartered multinational corporation, Qualcomm, is famed for designing and manufacturing semiconductors and wireless telecommunications products. According to Qualcomm, this Design Centre will specialise in wireless connectivity solutions, with a focus on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies. Additionally, it will actively contribute to Qualcomm’s global Research and Development endeavours in 5G Cellular technology.

This investment will also open new doors for semiconductor design in alignment with the government’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and will unlock growth opportunities for a strong indigenous design ecosystem, according to a release by the company.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also launched the ‘Qualcomm 6G University Research India Program’ at the Ramanujan IT City, Taramani, Chennai. This program supports a select group of professors from various IITs (Indian Institute of Technology) and the IISc (Indian Institute of Science) in their research in key areas of 6G technologies.

Talking about the semiconductor production in India, Vaishnaw pointed out that all the three semiconductor chips in the Qualcomm board will be designed now end to end in the newly inaugurated Chennai Design Center and thus meeting the Prime Minister’s vision of creating entire value chain of semi-conductor in India starting from design, fabrication and ATMP (Assembling, Testing, Marking and Packaging) and encompassing further all three layers of semiconductor ecosystem, i.e., talent pool, gases and chemicals and semiconductor equipment.

The Minister also said that the with foundation stone laying for three projects of semiconductor by the Prime Minister on Wednesday, the country will have capability in all fields — design, fabrication and ATMP (Modified Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging).

“We have programmed with 104 universities spread across the nation where the latest design tools are made available to the students, to learn, experiment and try out new ideas,” the Minister noted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for three new semiconductor plants in the country on Wednesday. In India’s endeavour to ramp up its semiconductor ecosystem, three new chip plants – two in Gujarat and one in Assam are being set up- in addition to the under-construction chip plant at Sanand in Gujarat. Tata Group is setting up two of these three new plants.

The semiconductor industry in India is still in a nascent stage, with various local and multinational companies intending to tap its vast potential.

The Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India was notified on December 21, 2021, with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore.

