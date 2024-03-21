Many new details are emerging after the brutal killing of Aayush and Ayaan at the hands of Sajid and his brother Javed in the Baba Colony of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. The residents informed that the accused’s family has monopolised the barber jobs in the area and has eleven such shops. Furthermore, it has been reported by locals that all the shops belonging to Sajid’s family were closed hours before he committed the heinous crime. The people also accused his father of deceiving the authorities about the whereabouts of Javed, who was a party to the heinous act.

OpIndia is obtaining information about Sajid and Javed from locals by travelling to the sensitive area, and was informed that there was a conspiracy behind the murder of the two Hindu children. People mentioned that they became aware of the incident much later despite living close to the crime location. The locals mentioned that the family of the perpetrators had closed their shops a lot earlier on the day of the murders. Their shops are generally open till 8 to 9 in the evening, but all were shut down earlier on the fateful day.

The locals asserted that there seems to be a massive plot behind the double murders, and Sajid’s family knew in advance. They also revealed that Sajid’s family was evicted from a village in Upraila 20 years ago, after which they settled in the Sakhanu area.

Those who visited their establishment noted that Sajid and Javed were both normal in general conversation, and even had “kalawa” (Hindu sacred thread) around their wrists.

Some customers of Sajid’s shop told OpIndia that they weren’t initially apprehensive of his conduct. They disclosed that Sajid attacked and killed the young boys while Javed waited outside the deceased’s home on a bike at the time of the crime. They also charged that Sajid and Javed’s father Babu misled the police in this case. The locals pointed out that Babu claimed that Sajid was at Javed’s place at the time of the crime when he was present at the crime scene.

The tiles outside the store that Sajid and Javed have rented features images of Hindu gods and goddesses. The locals highlighted that it was just for show, and they had other things on their minds. Local residents told OpIndia that the two would frequently join people during festivals and other occasions. They reiterated that the murders were a conspiracy and labelled the pair as terrorists.

Locals voiced that in the last five to six years, they never thought that Sajid and Javed could carry out such a horrific crime. Now their confidence has been broken and they are demanding strict action from the administration against the perpetrators.

Sajid and Javed, who ran barbershops in Badaun, murdered two Hindu boys Aayush and Ahaan alias Honey on the evening of 19th March. After the murders, Sajid fled the scene and was eliminated in an encounter with the state police the same day. Javed has surrendered himself in Bareilly, and has been arrested. A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on him. The accused also tried to kill Piyush, the brother of the victims, but he managed to escape with injuries.