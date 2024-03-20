On 19th March, Uttar Pradesh Police killed the main accused Sajid in an encounter in the Badaun murder case. Two minor kids, Ayush and Honey, were brutally murdered by Sajid. Shocking details of the incident have surfaced since the murder. As per reports, Sajid distracted the mother of the victims by asking her to prepare tea for him.

The victim and accused lived in Baba Colony. The mother of the victims runs a beauty parlour from home. She was alone with her children when the incident took place. Sajid, the accused in the case, owned a salon opposite the beauty parlour. He shut his shop early and went home. At around 7.30 PM, Sajid went to the house of Vinod Singh, father of the deceased kids. He asked the victims’ mother to prepare tea for him.

While the mother was preparing tea, he went upstairs where the children were playing. Suddenly, he attacked the three children of Vinod with his shaving blade. Two of the kids died on the spot, while the third one, Piyush, was injured. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is getting treated for the injuries. The incident occurred only a few meters from Mandi Police Station under Civil Lines Police Lines.

#WATCH | Budaun Double Murder Case | SSP Budaun, Alok Priyadarshi says, "The accused Sajid…entered the house yesterday at around 7:30 pm and went to the terrace where the children were playing. He attacked the two children and murdered them. He then came down where the crowd… pic.twitter.com/popxtAAqC7 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

Deputy General of Police Prashant Kumar said in a statement that the accused was killed in an encounter hours after the incident. The locals were agitated following the incident, but the police managed to maintain law and order.

Badaun murder case: Two innocent minors killed by Sajid in Badaun

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, two minor Hindu children were murdered by accused Sajid after slitting their throats. A third child also suffered severe injuries on the neck, he is currently being treated at the hospital. Members of Hindu organisations, along with the relatives of the deceased, have gathered at the police station in protest after the murders. The victim’s family members say that the accused Sajid and Javed slit the throats of the deceased children. The family members have said that the accused even drank the blood of the victims after murdering them.

When the police tried to catch the accused, he opened fire at them. He was shot dead in the encounter. The family said Sajid’s brother Javed was with him. The police was looking for Javed at the time this report was published. Further investigation into the Badaun murder case is underway.