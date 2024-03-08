Bengaluru water crisis has made living in the IT city more miserable than ever. The scarce rainfall in 2023 due to the El Nino effect has caused the groundwater table to disappear, not just lower. Many borewells in and around the city including the one owned by Karnataka’s deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar have dried. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence is also dependent on tankers for the water supply.

While schools and jobs have gone virtual amid the water crisis, people owning posh flats in Bengaluru are now going to malls to use the toilet. The government has put strict restrictions on domestic water usage for non-drinking purposes to cope with the situation.

Bengaluru is grappling with a severe water crisis, impacting even prominent figures like Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board has now banned the usage of drinking water for car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains and road construction and maintenance. It also imposes a fine of Rs 5000, if the order is violated.

Schools, colleges, other academic institutions like coaching classes and industries in Bengaluru have also borne the impact of this water crisis. Some academic institutions declared to hold all the lectures and classes virtually for a week while many offices have told their employees to work from home.

On Wednesday, the Bengaluru district administration implemented price caps for water tanker services utilised by residents. Rates for 200 private tankers, operating under contract for a four-month term, were established following recommendations from a technical advisory committee.

In a circular issued by Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner Dayananda KA, it was announced that all taluks within the Bengaluru Urban district have been declared drought-affected. He further stated that private water tanker services are subject to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), thus the rates quoted include GST charges.

Expensive flats in posh apartment complexes do not have water for kitchen or toilets

Due to the escalating water crisis in Bengaluru, residents of a prestigious gated community are reportedly compelled to frequent a nearby mall daily for restroom facilities. Prestige Falcon City, located on Kanakapura Road, is a high-end residential enclave profoundly impacted by the city’s water scarcity. Despite residents’ efforts to minimize water consumption by employing disposable dining ware, the severity of the crisis has led many to queue up at the nearby Forum Mall for restroom access.

A Reddit post highlights the challenges faced by residents of Prestige Falcon City. According to the Reddit user “Familiar-Art-8675,” it has been over a month since the community experienced consistent, uninterrupted water supply.

The user further stated that numerous tenants have left their apartments, while others have sought temporary housing solutions. Those remaining have resorted to using disposable plates for meals or opting for takeout to minimize water consumption for dishwashing and cooking.

The situation unfolding in an upscale residential complex paints a grim picture. For numerous individuals, the circumstances are particularly dire as they continue to pay EMIs on home loans exceeding Rs 1 crore, yet they are deprived of something as basic as water.

The current emergency stems from a severe water shortage in Karnataka, notably in its capital city Bengaluru. The insufficient rainfall experienced in 2023 has resulted in one of the most severe water crises in recent memory, with the Indian Meteorological Department linking the sparse precipitation to the El Niño phenomenon.

Water tankers traversing Bengaluru’s streets have become a prevalent sight. Owing to heightened demand for water, suppliers have escalated their prices from Rs 700 to a range between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,800 per tanker. Residents Welfare Associations (RWA) in the city are under scrutiny from their members for purportedly failing to implement sufficient measures to alleviate the water crisis.