BJP moves Election Commission over Supriya Shrinate’s sexist social media post against Kangana Ranaut

After facing massive backlash for the reprehensible post from her verified social media handles, Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate later issued a clarification to defend herself.

OpIndia Staff
Here is why Supriya Shrinate's claim to defend herself doesn't hold ground
Supriya Shrinate (Image Source - Latestly)
5

On Tuesday, February 26, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for her sexist social media post against BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

A BJP delegation, led by General Secretaries Vinod Tawde and Om Pathak, met the Election Commission and lodged a formal complaint with the Commission.

BJP has come out strongly in defense of the new entrant to politics, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, after she faced sexist slurs and attacks from Congress leaders and their supporters on Social Media. Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said BJP would even examine legally, the derogatory remarks made by Congress leaders against Kangana Ranaut. 

Condemning Congress leader’s remark, Leader of Opposition in state Thakur, in a statement, said she has made a “big mistake” as people come to Mandi, known as “choti Kashi” and an abode for over 300 temples, with faith.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief Rekha Sharma has urged Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to “take action” against two of its leaders for using “derogatory” language against another woman.

Reacting to the offensive social media attacks, Kangana Ranaut said, “Every woman deserves dignity, no matter what profession she is in. The most I am hurt by is the ‘Mandi’ thing, which is known as Chota Kashi and has been the land of several Rishi’s.”

Earlier, on Monday, Actor Kangana Ranaut was at the receiving end of a particularly nasty online attack after Congress leaders and supporters targeted her with sexual innuendos and abuses following the announcement of her candidature from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.

In a post on Instagram which has now been deleted, Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate asked, “Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi me koi batayega? (Will someone tell me what the rate system in Mandi is?)” with a particularly racy picture of Kangana Ranaut.

Congress functionary HS Ahir abused actor Kangana Ranaut by referring to her candidature from Mandi as, “Mandi se R*ndi.”

After facing massive backlash for the reprehensible post from her verified social media handles, Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate later issued a clarification to defend herself. In her clarification video, she claimed that ‘someone who had access to her account’ posted it, adding that the person responsible for making the post will be held accountable.

