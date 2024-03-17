Sunday, March 17, 2024
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: Police detain BJP leader Indranil Khan for protesting, seeking accountability from Mamata...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal: Police detain BJP leader Indranil Khan for protesting, seeking accountability from Mamata Banerjee govt

Soon after the detention of the state president of the BJP's youth wing, the party's IT cell head Amit Malviya came down heavily on the West Bengal government over the incident.

ANI
6

Kolkata Police detained Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state president Indranil Khan and other youth workers during a protest at the city’s Hazra More.

The BJYM was holding a ‘Yuva Adda’ programme during which it called on the Mamata Banerjee government to come out with details of the utilisation certificates allegedly worth 2,29,099 lakh crore.

Visuals from the spot showed BJYM youth workers raising slogans as Indranil Khan and other leaders protested from inside the police van.

Soon after the detention of the state president of the BJP’s youth wing, the party’s IT cell head Amit Malviya came down heavily on the West Bengal government over the incident.

“Shame on Mamata Banerjee’s police for arresting BJYM State President Dr Indranil Khan and other karyakartas for holding Yuva Adda at Hazra More, Kolkata. All they were demanding is account of 3,94,162 Utilisation Certificates worth 2,29,099 lakh crore, which are pending, from CM,” Malviya posted from his X handle.

“Yuva Morcha state president @IndranilKhan and all functionaries of Yuva Morcha were forcibly arrested by Mamata party’s police at BJP Yuva Morcha’s ‘Yuv Adda’ special function in Hazra,” read a post on the official X handle of BJP West Bengal.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com