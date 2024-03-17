Kolkata Police detained Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state president Indranil Khan and other youth workers during a protest at the city’s Hazra More.

The BJYM was holding a ‘Yuva Adda’ programme during which it called on the Mamata Banerjee government to come out with details of the utilisation certificates allegedly worth 2,29,099 lakh crore.

Visuals from the spot showed BJYM youth workers raising slogans as Indranil Khan and other leaders protested from inside the police van.

#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal police detains Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) State President Indranil Khan and other party workers while the ‘Yuva Adda’ programme was underway at Hazra More. (16.03) pic.twitter.com/KeoY47DZIR — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

Soon after the detention of the state president of the BJP’s youth wing, the party’s IT cell head Amit Malviya came down heavily on the West Bengal government over the incident.

“Shame on Mamata Banerjee’s police for arresting BJYM State President Dr Indranil Khan and other karyakartas for holding Yuva Adda at Hazra More, Kolkata. All they were demanding is account of 3,94,162 Utilisation Certificates worth 2,29,099 lakh crore, which are pending, from CM,” Malviya posted from his X handle.

Shame on Mamata Banerjee’s police for arresting BJYM State President Dr Indranil Khan and other karyakartas for holding Yuva Adda at Hazra More, Kolkata. All they were demanding is account of 3,94,162 Utilisation Certificates worth 2,29,099 lakh crore, which are pending, from CM. pic.twitter.com/rV5BbYoSlT — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) March 16, 2024

“Yuva Morcha state president @IndranilKhan and all functionaries of Yuva Morcha were forcibly arrested by Mamata party’s police at BJP Yuva Morcha’s ‘Yuv Adda’ special function in Hazra,” read a post on the official X handle of BJP West Bengal.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)