Ramadoss expressed dissatisfaction with the Dravidian parties dominating Tamil Nadu over the past six decades. He asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu are looking forward to a change.

PMK and BJP formed alliance in Tamil Nadu (Image: VinojBJP/X)
On 19th March, in a significant political move ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) formalised their alliance. They have agreed upon the seat-sharing for the General Elections in the state. Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai and PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss inked the agreement in Thailapuram, Tamil Nadu.

Ramadoss expressed dissatisfaction with the Dravidian parties dominating Tamil Nadu over the past six decades. He asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu are looking forward to a change. He said that the alliance between PMK and BJP is a response to the public sentiment in the state.

Speaking on the alliance, Annamalai termed it a “strong” alliance and expressed confidence that it has the potential to reshape the political scene in Tamil Nadu. He said the coalition would consolidate anti-DMK and anti-Congress sentiments in the state. He said, “It is a strong alliance. The political scenario has changed due to the decision taken by the PMK to align with the BJP-led NDA. We came to Thailapuram from Coimbatore overnight. Both leaders Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss will participate in the public meeting in Selam today where PM Modi will deliver his speech.”

PMK has been allocated ten parliamentary constituencies as part of the alliance. Ramadoss expressed optimism about achieving a significant victory in Tamil Nadu and at the national level. “For the last ten years, PMK has been part of the NDA in Delhi. Today, PMK has decided to join the NDA in Tamil Nadu, and an agreement was signed. We are happy to have joined the NDA in Tamil Nadu for a change. The last 57-58 years have seen that the parties have ruled and ruined Tamil Nadu,” said Ramadoss.

Anbumani Ramadoss is currently a Rajya Sabha member, elected unopposed in 2019. PMK founder Ramadoss will announce the PMK candidates’ names for Lok Sabha on Wednesday. “PMK decided to ally with the BJP. Regarding constituencies and candidates, PMK founder Ramadoss will make an announcement the day after tomorrow,” PMK General Secretary Vadivel Ravanan said.

The Election Commission recently announced the dates for polling for the Lok Sabha elections. The voting in Tamil Nadu will take place during the first phase on 19th April.

With inputs from ANI.

