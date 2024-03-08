On Wednesday, March 6, a 29-year-old gym trainer, was allegedly stabbed 15 times in his face and chest at his South Delhi home. The deceased identified as Gaurav Singhal, who ran the gym Fit Box, was mercilessly killed hours before his wedding. The police arrested Rangalal, his father, who went missing after committing the murder. The police said that Rangalal carried out the crime out of anger since Gaurav used to insult him daily.

Around midnight, after a few hours of frantic search, the groom was found brutally murdered, stabbed over a dozen times, at his other residence.



Police later arrested his father Ranglal Singhal from Jaipur. He claimed his son was “disrespectful”.



Rangalal along with three others stabbed Gaurav hours before he was about to tie the knot. Reports suggest that the guests had arrived and were awaiting the commencement of Gaurav’s wedding procession, but Gaurav was missing from his own wedding ceremony. This led the family members to launch a frantic hunt for Gaurav. Upon searching, the guests found Gaurav lying in a pool of blood in a park during the early hours of Thursday (March 7).

He was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Gaurav’s father and his three other accomplices went missing soon after committing the crime.

The deceased’s relatives called the police to inform them about the incident on Thursday around 12.30 am. When the police reached the spot, they found blood stains inside the house. It appeared that Gaurav’s body had been dragged, in a bid to hide the body, after he was stabbed to death.

Delhi Police also discovered several shoe marks of different sizes in and around the room, leading them to suspect that more than one person was involved in the murder.

The police said that Singhal’s family, along with the wedding guests, were dancing to music in a different building in the neighbourhood when the crime is suspected to have taken place.

Speaking about the incident, DCP South District Delhi, Ankit Chauhan said, Gaurav’s father, Ranglal Singhal, fled the house with jewellery worth Rs. 50 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh cash. The police are investigating the matter from all angles. They suspect that Ranglal had an argument with Gaurav, during which Gaurav slapped his father. Enraged, Ranglal, along with his three accomplices, killed Gaurav and fled the house with the cash and jewellery.

Meanwhile, another police officer privvy to the case said that an initial probe into the case revealed that Gaurav did not want to get married, but was being forced by his father.

“Through local enquiry, we have learnt that Singhal was in love with another woman and wanted to marry her. His family did not approve of his relationship. We have learnt that Singhal and his father often had altercations over that issue,” the officer said, on condition of anonymity.