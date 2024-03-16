The Delhi High Court recently refused to grant permission to offer prayers at the site of the demolished 600-year-old Akhunji Mosque in Mehrauli during Ramzan.

The mosque and Madarsa were demolished by DDA on January 30.

Justice Sachin Datta on March 11 dismissed the plea seeking a right to offer prayers. The application was moved by the Muntazmia Committee Madarsa Behrul Ulum and Kabristan.

While rejecting the plea, the bench noted that a plea seeking permission to offer prayer on Shab E Barat at the site of Akhunji Mosque in Mehrauli was rejected by the High Court on February 23.

“The reasoning given in the aforesaid order dated February 23, 2024, squarely applies in the context of the present application as well. In the circumstances, there is no justification for this Court to take a different view. As such, this Court is not inclined to grant the relief/s sought in the present application and the same is consequently dismissed,” the High Court said in the order of March 11.

The said 600-year-old Mosque was demolished by the DDA on January 30 and the site is in the possession of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

At this stage, this court under the facts and circumstances of the case is not inclined to pass any direction. Accordingly, the plea is dismissed, the High Court said on February 23.

During the hearing, it was submitted that the mosque was built during the Delhi Sultanate Period 600-700 years ago.

Advocate Shams Khwaja appeared for the applicant seeking permission to offer prayers.

The Delhi High Court on February 5, directed a status quo on the site after the action by the DDA.

