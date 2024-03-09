Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Election Commissioner Arun Goel on Saturday resigned from the post. His resignation has been accepted by the President.

“In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 09th March, 2024”, an official statement from the Ministry of Law and Justice read.

Meanwhile, the election dates are likely to be announced next week. With Goel’s resignation, the Election Commission is left only with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, because the EC already had a vacancy. The Commission as down to two members after the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey in February this year.

The government has already started the process of selecting a new EC in place of Pandey, but now they will have to make two new recruitments. The reason for the resignation just ahead of the general elections is not known.

Goel assumed charge as Election Commissioner (EC) of India on November 21, 2022. His appointment was challenged in the Supreme Court by the Association for Democratic Reforms, but the court had dismissed the petition in August last year.

He has also worked as Secretary, Ministry of Culture; Vice-Chairman, Delhi Development Authority; Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Labour and Employment; Joint Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.