“Shameful, “New low”: Shocking new advertisement by coaching institute FIITJEE mocks girl who left the institute, links competitor to suicides in Kota

The ad featured a former student's image and suggested that her academic performance declined after leaving FIITJEE to join another institution.

OpIndia Staff
On Sunday (17th March), FIITJEE, a coaching institute known for preparing students for engineering entrance exams, faced significant backlash on social media due to a controversial advertisement. The ad featured a former student’s image and suggested that her academic performance declined after leaving FIITJEE to join another institution.

Criticism was particularly directed at the inflammatory language used to describe the competitor, labelling it as “evil” and referencing its location in Kota, a city that has seen several suicides in recent times. The advertisement, prominently displayed on the front page of a national newspaper, implied that the ex-student could have achieved a perfect score in the JEE-Mains 2024 exam had she remained with FIITJEE instead of transferring to the other institution.

Indian Revenue Service officer Katyayani Sanjay Bhatia took to social media platform X to share a photo of the advertisement, bringing it to public attention. She wrote in her post, “A new low in advertisements FIITJEE. You are posting a picture of a child saying that she performed badly because she left your institute! I have blurred the picture because I don’t believe in this disgusting way of claiming your superiority by belittling a girl child.”

She further said, “We talk about parents putting pressure on kids for IIT JEE, but what about this manner of advertising where you shame a student for not performing? And claiming superiority by claiming that she would have performed had she been in your institute? Shameful.”

She added, “And it doesn’t stop here. They are claiming their superiority by talking about the institute with a ‘history of suicides’. Shameful. Suicides in Kota are an issue that concerns us all above petty competition but claiming in this manner is cheap.”

The IRS officer also tagged the Ministry of Education, the Advertising Standards Council of India, and the Ministry of Women and Child Development, urging them to take notice of such advertising malpractices.

She said in her post that publishing a student’s picture in a national daily saying that they couldn’t perform is disgusting and puts such undue pressure on students.

This criticism by the IRS officer sparked outrage against FIITJEE amongst social media users. Akshay Akash wrote, “I have respect for Fiitjee due to their teachers but This is horrible advertising! Don’t know how this was approved in the first place that too, on the first page of a national newspaper.”

Reacting to Bhatia’s post, Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu posted, “India has to get out of this ultra-competitive exam pressure on children and young adults. This is one area where I would *not* learn from East Asia but instead learn from Finland which has a superb state-funded educational system that serves every child without such competitive insanity.”

He added, “Intense pressure at a young age all too often destroys talent and creates zombified adults. It is the rat race to extinction. Intense competition is for companies serving a market and for sports, not for children in education. As an employer, we have pledged to not even consider academic credentials. We are also investing in educational alternatives that are inspired by Finland.”

Dr Darpan Jakkal posted, “Absolutely disgusting and I feel that the NCPCR should take a cognisance on priority.”

Lokesh posted, “I am confused now. I saw news sometime ago stating that coaching below 16 is not allowed according to new guidelines, but this advertisement seems to contradict that….”

Sundarraj Kaushik posted, “FIITJEE has to be pulled up and fined for this kind of advertising. Absolutely abhorrent. Shame on you FIITJEE.”

This advertisement by FIITJEE has come at a time when suicides of students preparing for competitive examinations are rapidly rising. Multiple reports of students crumbling and committing suicides under performance pressure and societal pressure have surfaced in the past few months. As FIITJEE gets called out for this advertisement, it remains to be seen if any action is taken against the coaching institute.

