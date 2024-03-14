The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) on 14th March banned several OTT platforms and social media accounts over publishing obscene and pornographic content. In a press release, the ministry said that in collaboration with various intermediaries, it has blocked 18 OTT platforms for publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content.

As per this action, 19 websites, 10 apps (7 on the Google Play Store and 3 on the Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts associated with these platforms have been disabled for public access in India.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur has repeatedly emphasized the responsibility of the platforms to not propagate obscenity, vulgarity and abuse under the guise of ‘creative expression’. On March 12, Thakur announced that 18 OTT platforms publishing obscene and vulgar content had been taken down, the release said.

The following OTT platforms have been blocked:

Dreams Films Voovi Yessma Uncut Adda Tri Flicks X Prime Neon X VIP Besharams Hunters Rabbit Xtramood Nuefliks MoodX Mojflix Hot Shots VIP Fugi Chikooflix Prime Play

The statement further added that the recent decision was taken under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, in consultation with other ministries of the Government of India, and domain experts specializing in media and entertainment, women’s rights, and child rights.

Talking about the nature of content published by the banned platforms, thew statement said, “A significant portion of the content hosted on these platforms was found to be obscene, vulgar, and portrayed women in a demeaning manner. It depicted nudity and sexual acts in various inappropriate contexts, such as relationships between teachers and students, incestuous family relationships, etc. The content included sexual innuendos and, in some instances, prolonged segments of pornographic and sexually explicit scenes devoid of any thematic or societal relevance.”

The content was determined to be prima facie in violation of Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Section 292 of the IPC, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, the release said.

One of the OTT apps amassed more than 1 crore downloads, while two others had over 50 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store. Additionally, these OTT platforms extensively utilise social media to disseminate trailers, specific scenes, and external links aimed at attracting audiences to their websites and apps. The social media accounts of the concerned OTT platforms had a cumulative followership of over 32 lakh users, the ministry said.

Many of the apps and their social media accounts have already been removed from app store and social media accounts.

The Ministry of I&B consistently conducts sensitization efforts with OTT platforms and their self-regulatory bodies established under the IT Rules, 2021 through meetings, webinars, workshops, etc, the statement said.

The Government of India remains committed to fostering the growth and development of the OTT industry. Several measures have been undertaken in this regard, including the introduction of the Inaugural OTT Award for Web Series at the 54th International Film Festival of India, collaboration with OTT platforms in the media and entertainment sector, and the establishment of a light touch regulatory framework with an emphasis on self-regulation under the IT Rules, 2021, the release said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)