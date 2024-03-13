Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Gujarat: PM Modi donates his govt allocated plot in Gandhinagar for construction of Naad Brahma Institute of Indian Music

The plot, which the government had earlier allocated for PM Modi and the late Arun Jaitley is currently under the trust that is in charge of the Naad Brahma Institute's establishment.

Image via India Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has donated a plot of land allocated to him and former finance minister Arun Jaitley, located in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, for the construction of the “Naad Brahma Kala Kendra”, an institute dedicated to Indian music.

The “khat mahurat” or ceremonial groundbreaking took place at the allotted plot 401/A in sector 21 in the presence of Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil and state’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on 12th March. The construction of the intended 16-story Naad Brahma building officially began on this auspicious occasion.

The building dedicated to the field of music will be erected on a block of land in Gandhinagar’s Sector-1. The plot, which the government had earlier allocated for PM Modi and the late Arun Jaitley is currently under the trust that is in charge of the Naad Brahma Institute’s establishment.

The Naad Brahma Institute of Indian Music which is affiliated with the Manmandir Foundation, will provide a vast archive of information covering every aspect of Indian music. The institute seeks to create a supportive atmosphere for learning and creativity while unifying and promoting the numerous Indian music traditions and genres.

Modern amenities will be available on board the Naad Brahma Kala Kendra including a 200-seat theatre, two black box theatres, over a dozen multipurpose classrooms for teaching dance and music, five practice and study rooms for performing arts, an open theatre and a sensory garden designed for individuals with disabilities in mind. The facility will also have a museum demonstrating music history, a contemporary library and an outdoor musical garden. The Naad Brahma Kala Kendra will function as a unique hub for music-related events in the future. A fine-dining restaurant and a cafeteria will also be situated on the premises.

