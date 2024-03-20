The brutal double murder in Badaun by Islamists Sajid and Javed has sent shockwaves across the country. The spine-chilling murder of young Hindu boys named Ayush and Honey has fared tensions in the area as locals took to the streets on Tuesday, 19th March, expressing their angst against the administration over the murders.

Back-to-back shocking details have been emerging in the case even as an investigation is underway regarding the motive behind the murder and the specific charge by the bereaved family that Sajid also drank the children’s blood.

These details and the sequence of events suggest that the murder was clearly intended and planned accordingly.

The accused Sajid, who was killed in the encounter, and his brother Javed, who is on the run, ran a roadside salon shop right opposite the residence of Vinod Singh, the father of the deceased boys.

They were known to the family and frequented their house, according to some reports. The father and the brother, who was also attacked but survived, said that they sometimes went to Sajid’s salon for a haircut.

Additionally, the mother of the deceased ran a parlour in her house. According to her statement to the media, when the accused duo came to her on the fateful day, they purchased 3 clatures from her, a type of a hair clip for women. For this, they paid her Rs 45.

This rather specific purchase followed by the demand for Rs 5000 appears to reflect strange behaviour by the accused.

However, the interaction and money exchange establishes that the accused and the victims knew each other and had interacted in the past, taking into account the similarity of their profession.

The accused had arrived at the victims’ house with a razor, which establishes that he did intend to kill them.

According to the sequence of events shared by the mother, the accused appeared to have been stalling the mother in order to stay inside the house and wait for the right opportunity.

Not only did Sajid borrow Rs 5000 from her citing that his wife was pregnant and had to be taken to the hospital but later asked the mother to make tea, which appears to be an attempt to push her out of sight.

According to reports citing the FIR, when the mother went inside to get the money, Sajid said that he was feeling unwell and wanted to go for a walk on the terrace and took her sons (deceased) with him.

He called his brother Javed to the terrace. When my wife returned, she said Sajid and Javed with a knife in their hands,” the FIR stated.

In between this period, the accused had asked the eldest boy to stay, the youngest one to go get water, and had asked the middle child to get tobacco. He then murdered them one after another as they kept approaching. The third child, who entered at last, escaped and is now safe.

Going by the above details, Sajid appeared to have engaged each of the three siblings and their mother as well carefully till the moment of the attack.

Now, reports are quoting Sajid’s wife saying that she is not pregnant. TV9 interviewed Sajid’s wife, who is reportedly staying at her mother’s residence since 15 days, who said that she is not pregnant.

If this is true, it means Sajid had lied. The mother of the deceased also revealed that Sajid told her that he had lost five kids already and that his kids didn’t survive.

Reports also suggested the angle of black magic behind the murders, especially following the allegation that the accused drank the blood of the victims.

In a horrifying tale, the FIR mentions the father alleging that while running away, Sajid told the mother of the kids that he had completed his work.

Moreover, the police chased Sajid who had escaped and eventually surrounded him when he started firing at them. This means Sajid also possessed a gun, although this is not specifically confirmed yet. Sajid was killed in retaliatory firing.