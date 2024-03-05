As many as five people fell ill when they allegedly consumed mouth freshener after having dinner at a restaurant in Gurugram sector 90, police said on Monday (4th March). The incident occurred when one Ankit Kumar, along with his wife and friends, visited the restaurant in Gurugram.

Ankit told the police in his complaint that he went to a restaurant Laforestta Cafe in Gurugram’s Sector 90 with his wife Neha Sabarwal, Manik Goenka, his wife Preetika and Deepak Arora with his wife Himani. He said that after having their meals, they were offered mouth fresheners by restaurant staff, which resulted in an immediate deterioration of their health. Ankit said that since he was carrying his one-year-old daughter, he didn’t consume the mouth freshener.

ALERT: Five people have been hospitalized after eating Dry Ice infused Mouth Freshener at Laforestta Cafe in Gurugram’s sector 90



Two of them are in critical condition. They experienced vomiting blood & reported a burning sensation in their mouths after consuming the Dry ice… pic.twitter.com/apty2F9o3o — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) March 4, 2024

According to Ankit, his wife and friends, who consumed the mouth fresheners began vomiting and bleeding from their mouths.

He alleged that despite their worsening condition, the restaurant management and staff did not assist them and remained indifferent, thus they called the police and informed them about the incident.

Flash:



Ankit Kumar was at the #LaforesttaCafe in Gurugram's Sector 90 with his wife and his friends.



Kumar said, "We don't know what they have mixed (in the mouth freshener). Everyone here is vomiting. They have cuts on their tongues. Their mouths are burning. Don't know what… https://t.co/SYpIqM1CWH pic.twitter.com/vLfyrqFoNW — Yuvraj Singh Mann (@yuvnique) March 4, 2024

“Upon consuming it [mouth freshener], they experienced a burning sensation in their mouths, followed by bleeding… they started throwing up blood. I did not consume the mouth freshener as I was holding my one-year-old daughter, Durvaksi, in my lap. We inquired about the contents of what we were given and then the waiter showed us an open polythene packet, which I took possession of,” Ankit said in his complaint lodged at Kherki Daula Police Station.

Later, the victims were rushed to Aarvi Hospital. After reaching the hospital, the doctor said the mouth fresheners contained ‘dry ice’, which is a toxic substance that can lead to death. The police have registered a case under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison).

The police said that the restaurant staff mistook the dry ice for mouth freshener. The sample has been sent to FSL to determine what substance it is, the police said. Further investigation in the matter is underway. Meanwhile, Gagan, the restaurant’s manager, stated that the incident was caused by the staff’s negligence.

Notably, the solid form of carbon dioxide referred to as “dry ice” is used as a cooling agent for food items such as ice cream and frozen desserts. It is widely used to keep food cold or frozen without the use of mechanical refrigeration. However, if not handled appropriately, it may risk human health since it sublimes into enormous amounts of carbon dioxide gas, which can cause breathlessness (hypercapnia). As a result, it should be used/exposed to open air in well-ventilated environments.

(With inputs from ANI)