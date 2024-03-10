Sunday, March 10, 2024
HomeCrimeHaryana: Liquor trader Sunder Malik shot dead in Sonipat on camera, gangster claims responsibility
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Haryana: Liquor trader Sunder Malik shot dead in Sonipat on camera, gangster claims responsibility

OpIndia Staff
Liquor trader killed in firing incident in Haryana's Sonipat, incident caught on camera
Liquor trader killed in firing incident in Haryana's Sonipat, incident caught on camera (Image Source - India TV)
11

On Sunday (10th March), a liquor trader was fatally shot outside a dhaba in Haryana’s Sonipat. The deceased has been identified as Sunder Malik. The entire incident was caught on camera. As per reports, the Sonipat Crime Branch is investigating the case. 

At the time of the incident, the 38-year-old liquor trader was sleeping inside his SUV parked in the parking lot of a Dhaba in Muthal. At around 8:30 am, Malik was dragged out of his car and fatally shot by assailants. 

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced in which two men can be seen firing indiscriminately at Sunder Malik in the parking lot behind Gulshan Dhaba. According to reports, the assailants are linked with the Neetu Dabodia gang. Around 35 rounds of bullets were fired at Sunder Malik in the incident. 

In the CCTV footage, two attackers can be seen holding guns and dragging Sunder Malik out of his car. In the ensuing attack, Malik tries to escape but after getting hit, he stumbles to the ground. However, wounded Malik managed to pin down one of the attackers. But the other gang member present there fired multiple rounds at Malik, leaving him dead on the spot.  

A gangster from Haryana, Himanshu alias Bhau, has claimed responsibility for the shooting of Sunder Malik, India Today reported. Last year, Interpol issued a Red Notice against Himanshu. He is believed to be staying outside India.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Sonipat, Gaurav Rajpurohit said, “We received info of firing at Gulshan Dhaba (in Murthal) in which one person died. Police reached the spot and took up an investigation. More than 20 rounds of bullets were fired. The crime team is carrying out the investigation. 7-8 teams have been formed. CCTV footage is also being monitored. The deceased was a liquor trader…”

He added that two to three people were seen getting out of a Honda City car before they shot Sunder Malik. He added that seven police teams are investigating the shooting and the accused will be arrested soon.

Rajpurohit also dismissed speculations that the shooting took place due to a gang war. He said police are contacting Sunder Malik’s family to probe his criminal background.

As per reports, the deceased Liquor trader Sunder Malik is facing severe allegations, including charges related to murder and attempted murder. He was recently granted bail and released from jail.

The incident occurred mere weeks after the killing of Haryana Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker by unidentified assailants who fired multiple rounds at their SUV in Bahadurgarh near Delhi last month. Earlier this week, police announced the arrest of two suspected shooters from Goa in connection with the Rathee murder case.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Lucknow: Mob pelts stones at police and officials during demolition of illegal structures at Akbarnagar over rumours that people were trapped under collapsed building

OpIndia Staff -

Lok Sabha elections: TMC fields former cricketer Yousuf Pathan against WB Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Berhampur

OpIndia Staff -

Bajrang Punia, who spearheaded the Wrestlers protest, eliminated from Paris Olympics qualification, losses 1-9 to Rohit Kumar in selection trials

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Bobby Ansari and Shahnawaz encroach crematorium of Dalits in Saharanpur, fire gunshots and hurl casteist insults at locals for resisting, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Irked by constant teasing, 14-year-old boy strangles 7-year-old girl to death, smashes her face and body with a rock 

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans raised during ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Bardoli, Rahul Gandhi’s rally cancelled after protests

Krunalsinh Rajput -

Actress Saayoni Ghosh, who posted the infamous ‘condom on Shivling’ picture, to contest Lok Sabha election on TMC ticket from Jadavpur

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: 45-year-old ‘drug addict’ doctor roams naked in hospital, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

I.N.D.I. Alliance formally collapses in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee announces list of TMC candidates for all 42 seats in mega rally

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala student suicide: Report by UGC anti-ragging squad reveals brutal torture and humiliation in the case where leftist SFI members are prime accused

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com