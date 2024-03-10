On Sunday (10th March), a liquor trader was fatally shot outside a dhaba in Haryana’s Sonipat. The deceased has been identified as Sunder Malik. The entire incident was caught on camera. As per reports, the Sonipat Crime Branch is investigating the case.

At the time of the incident, the 38-year-old liquor trader was sleeping inside his SUV parked in the parking lot of a Dhaba in Muthal. At around 8:30 am, Malik was dragged out of his car and fatally shot by assailants.

Video caution ⚠



Haryana: This morning, liquor businessman Sundar Malik was shot dead in Sonipat. The incident occurred at Gulshan Dhaba in Murthal. Two assailants fired nearly 30 rounds. Sundar was also associated with a criminal gang. The responsibility for this murder has… pic.twitter.com/IaotpMf2ns — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) March 10, 2024

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced in which two men can be seen firing indiscriminately at Sunder Malik in the parking lot behind Gulshan Dhaba. According to reports, the assailants are linked with the Neetu Dabodia gang. Around 35 rounds of bullets were fired at Sunder Malik in the incident.

In the CCTV footage, two attackers can be seen holding guns and dragging Sunder Malik out of his car. In the ensuing attack, Malik tries to escape but after getting hit, he stumbles to the ground. However, wounded Malik managed to pin down one of the attackers. But the other gang member present there fired multiple rounds at Malik, leaving him dead on the spot.

A gangster from Haryana, Himanshu alias Bhau, has claimed responsibility for the shooting of Sunder Malik, India Today reported. Last year, Interpol issued a Red Notice against Himanshu. He is believed to be staying outside India.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Sonipat, Gaurav Rajpurohit said, “We received info of firing at Gulshan Dhaba (in Murthal) in which one person died. Police reached the spot and took up an investigation. More than 20 rounds of bullets were fired. The crime team is carrying out the investigation. 7-8 teams have been formed. CCTV footage is also being monitored. The deceased was a liquor trader…”

#WATCH | Haryana: Gaurav Rajpurohit, ACP, Sonipat says, "We received info of firing at Gulshan Dhaba (in Murthal) in which one person died. Police reached the spot and took up an investigation. More than 20 rounds of bullets were fired. The crime team is carrying out the… pic.twitter.com/ByRyBbCBfQ — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

He added that two to three people were seen getting out of a Honda City car before they shot Sunder Malik. He added that seven police teams are investigating the shooting and the accused will be arrested soon.

Rajpurohit also dismissed speculations that the shooting took place due to a gang war. He said police are contacting Sunder Malik’s family to probe his criminal background.

As per reports, the deceased Liquor trader Sunder Malik is facing severe allegations, including charges related to murder and attempted murder. He was recently granted bail and released from jail.

The incident occurred mere weeks after the killing of Haryana Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker by unidentified assailants who fired multiple rounds at their SUV in Bahadurgarh near Delhi last month. Earlier this week, police announced the arrest of two suspected shooters from Goa in connection with the Rathee murder case.