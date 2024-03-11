Monday, March 11, 2024
Updated:

Assam: ‘Missing’ minor Hindu girl found dead in Bongaigaon, police detain one Sarfaraz Hussain

When the body of the 16-year-old was discovered on Friday, the Hindus in the area staged a demonstration demanding justice for the victim.

Accused Sarafaraz Hussain, Hindus stage protest in Bongaigaon, image via X/ AshwiniSahaya
34

On Friday (8th March) night, the dead body of a 16-year-old Hindu girl was found near Dangtal Railway Market in Bongaigaon district of Assam.

As per reports, the victim had been missing since Tuesday (5th March). A day later, her family filed a complaint with the Bongaigaon police and accused a local named Sarfaraz Hussain of luring and entraping the minor girl.

Based on the complaint, the police detained the accused. When the body of the 16-year-old was discovered on Friday, the Hindus in the area staged a demonstration demanding justice for the victim.

They staged a road and railway blockage and demanded strong action against ‘jihadi’ Sarfaraz Hussain. The demonstrators accused Hussain and his accomplices of being involved in the death of the minor Hindu girl.

They were seen holding placards that read ‘We Want Justice’ and ‘Go Back Jihadi.’ In the meantime, the police took measures to maintain law and order in the area. This resulted in a scuffle, which injured some of the protestors.

While speaking to the media, a protestor demanded the death penalty for the accused Sarfaraz Hussain. Another demonstrator dubbed the incident as a case of ‘love jihad.’

Protestors blame police inaction, demand CBI probe

One protestor said that the girl received a call on her father’s cell phone, after which she left home under the pretext of going to the bathroom.

“Till now only one arrest has made. This is the work of 4-5 individuals. If the police had investigated the matter early on, the girl would not have died,” he was heard saying.

“We have only one demand. The culprit should be punished. We are not happy with the investigation. We demand a CBI probe into the matter,” the protestor remarked.




