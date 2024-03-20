Historian and author Vikram Sampath on Wednesday, 20th March, hit back at the editor of Lallantop Saurabh Dwivedi for suggesting that ‘micro pressure groups’ helped release his book on Gyanvapi, titled “Waiting for Shiva: Unearthing the truth of Kashi’s Gyan Vapi”.

Dwivedi, who is also the editor of Saurabh Dwivedi, was speaking at the India Today Conclave 2024 when he remarked. He said that the grammar of Indian politics is changing.

“There is a Pachnada area in Bihad where five rivers meet. You will see that some fishermen have taken ownership of the river and are drying fish there. One of the fishermen’s son is sitting on a dried tree and is either playing pubg or is part of a WhatsApp group. And in this WhatsApp group, he is not only receiving sleazy messages but messages specifically targeting their community are being sent,” Dwivedi said.

He called these WhatsApp groups as “micro pressure groups”.

“Messages targeting their community that what is being built in the name of Nishad Raj, which festivals of yours (fishermen) is approaching, did your MLA or corporator or head sent congratulatory messages for the festival or not…several micro pressure groups are being created on an identity-level and cultural-level,” he said.

Dwivedi’s concocted imaginary situation went from the so-called “micro pressure groups” to how they relate to current affairs.

He further said, “You are watching the debate on TV about Shringar Gauri and at the same time some Vikram Sampath is writing a book on that (Waiting For Shiva), at the same time a Twitter trend is being run that whether so and so editor or journalist will do a book show on this or not. These pressure groups, be it about employment, books, or films, it is such an interesting churning that it is reflecting now.”

Dwivedi’s imagination implied that the prevailing pro-Hindu atmosphere in the country has nothing to do with the sentiment of Hindus but is rather a result of “micro pressure groups” driving and manipulating people based on cause and community.

To this, Vikram Sampath responded on X, formerly Twitter, writing,”Sorry @saurabhtop – no “micro pressure group” to write about Gyan Vapi history by “koi Vikram Sampath “…if presenting history as it is, is identity politics & pressure, then so be it :)”

Netizens also responded in support of Sampath. Bharat Ideology wrote, “Kudos to Vikram Sampath for fearlessly presenting history as it is, regardless of any pressure or labels. True history deserves to be told without bias or manipulation!”

Another user wrote, “You are doing a great job Vikram Ji!! People like Saurabh will never understand that, but I’m happy finally he said it out loud. There’s no hiding for him now.”

A user named The Commentary wrote, “Irony is he makes this point sitting next to the biggest “macro pressure group member” of the Congress.”

Saurabh Dwivedi has made several such controversial remarks in the past and often dwells on his concocted theories, with some resemblance to anchor-turned-youtuber Ravish Kumar.