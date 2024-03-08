Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party-led-I.N.D.I. Alliance suffered yet another jolt. Its alliance partner, namely, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has decided to contest election on its own from Assam.

As per a report by Times Now, the CPI would fight elections on 3 seats from the Northeastern State. The development comes days after the Janata Dal United (JDU) led by Nitish Kumar left the I.N.D.I. Alliance and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Previously, the Mamata Banerjee-led-Trinamool Congress had also announced to contest elections separately in West Bengal and ruled out any possible scope of alliance with the grand-old-party.

#Breaking: In a big jolt to the I.N.D.I.A alliance, after TMC, CPI breaks away from alliance in Assam.



-CPI has decided to contest elections on 3 seats.



Watch as @Sabyasachi_13 joins @Swatij14 with more details pic.twitter.com/jVKAtdLCJH — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 8, 2024

In the meantime, the NDA alliance led by the BJP is becoming stronger as the elections are approaching. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the BJP are close to finalising their seat-sharing arrangement in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

At the same time, discussions are underway between the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) and the saffron party about the possible scope of alliance in Odisha.

TMC to go solo in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

On 23rd February this year, Trinamool Congress (TMC) politician Derek O’Brien announced that the party would contest from all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, thereby ruling out possible seat-sharing arrangements with I.N.D.I. Alliance partner Congress.

While speaking to PTI, the Rajya Sabha MP made it clear that there was ‘no change’ in the stand of the Trinamool Congress about fielding candidates on all seats in West Bengal.

He added that TMC would also contest one seat in Meghalaya and a few others in Assam in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“A few weeks ago…West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that TMC is fighting all the 42 seats in Bengal. We are also in the fray in a few seats in Assam and the Tura Lok Sabha seat in Meghalaya. There is no change in this position,” emphasised Derek O’Brien.

In the meantime, a desperate Congress was seen clinging to the hope of having some level of seat arrangement with the TMC.

Veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told ANI, “Discussions are underway. Our doors are always open for TMC. Mamata Banerjee and TMC have said that they want to strengthen INDIA Alliance and the biggest motive is to defeat the BJP”

He further added, “Heated discussions keep taking place between the two parties but we respect Mamata Banerjee.”