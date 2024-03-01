On Friday, March 1, writer and founder of Ayodhya Foundation Meenakshi Sharan took to X to inform about the shocking demise of West Bengal’s Birbhum-based Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dancer Amarnath Ghosh. She said that the talented dancer was shot dead in the USA where he was currently staying and pursuing his PhD.

Ghosh was reportedly taking an evening walk in the St Louis Academy neighbourhood on Tuesday, 27th February, when he was shot multiple times, Sharan said, sharing pictures of the young and talented Indian classical dancer. She also mentioned that the US officials are not providing his loved ones with any information or updates. She stated in her post on X that even his body hasn’t been given to his friends who have been trying to claim it.

The only child in the family, Amarnath Ghosh had lost his father at a very young age and lost his mother 3 years back.

Kuchipudi dancer par excellence, #AmarnathGhosh shot dead in St. Louis, Missouri!



Please help @IndianEmbassyUS @DrSJaishankar 🙏🏻



Amarnath was shot multiple times while he was taking an evening walk in the St Louis academy neigbourhood on Tuesday, 27th February 2024.



The only… pic.twitter.com/A7ezmDXLkl — Meenakshi Sharan (@meenakshisharan) March 1, 2024

Meanwhile, as per a report published by a local Bengali newspaper Sangbad Pratidin also confirmed that the dancer had been shot dead. It said that Amarnath’s family received a call informing them about his death after which they hurriedly left for America. Before leaving, Amarnath Ghosh’s family members, however, reported the phone call to the Siuri police station in Birbhum, West Bengal.