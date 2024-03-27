Since 2013, one record has stood in Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 tournament, the highest ever total in 20 overs, well, it stands no more. Sunrisers Hyderabad absolutely demolished that record as they ended up with 277 for 3 wickets in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians beating the RCB record of 263 for 5 against Pune Warriors in 2013.

On March 27, 2024, the SRH franchise, powered by their opener Travis Head, their number 3 Abhishek Sharma, and their middle order of South Africans Aidan Markram and Heinrich Klaasen, slaughtered the Mumbai Indians bowling line-up to pile up a mammoth score of 277 for the loss of just 3 wickets in their allocated 20 overs.

Travis Head, the Australian opener who hurt India in World Test Championship Final and the One Day Internationals World Cup Final, was in supreme form again as he smashed 62 off 24 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes. The young Indian batsman Abhishek Sharma bettered him by smashing 63 off 23 balls which included 7 sixes along with 3 fours.

If assault by those 2 wasn’t enough, the experienced South African pair of Markram and Klaasen inflicted further misery on Mumbai Indians with their partnership of 116 in no time, with Klaasen ending up on 80 off just 34 balls and Markram ending up on 42 off just 28 balls. There was no shortage of sixes from the South Africans either with Klaasen hitting 7 of them.

For Mumbai, the most economical bowler was Jasprit Bumrah, who ended up with an economy of 9 runs per over conceding 36 off his 4 overs.

The previous record for the highest score in IPL was 263/5 by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors India, in the game where Chris Gayle smashed 175. RCB won that game by 130 runs.