Thursday, March 28, 2024
HomeNews ReportsIsrael forces kill 200 Hamas terrorists holed up inside Al Shifa hospital compound in...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Israel forces kill 200 Hamas terrorists holed up inside Al Shifa hospital compound in Gaza, over 500 arrested since March 18

IDF posted that the operation inside the Shifa hospital was mostly precision strikes, eliminating terrorists while ensuring that patients and facilities are not harmed. Simultaneous operations have also been continuing in Central Gaza and Al Amal.

OpIndia Staff
200 terrorists killed in Al Shifa hospital, Gaza
IDF soliders in Gaza, representational image, via CTech
11

 Israeli soldiers continued operations against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists holed up in Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital and in Khan Yunis, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday morning.

Israel returned to the hospital, Gaza’s largest, after receiving intelligence that senior Hamas figures were inside the compound planning attacks. Since entering the compound on March 18, Israel has killed over 200 terrorists and detained 800 terror suspects, of whom at least 500 have been confirmed as members of the Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups.

Prominent names among the 500 terrorists include:

  • Bakr Ahmed Bakr Qanita, Head of Hamas’ Security and Protection Department.
  • Radwan Younes Kamal Tafesh, Head of Department in the PIJ’s Manufacturing Unit.
  • Hashem Muhammad Hasan Albatash, PIJ’s Deputy Head of Finance.

IDF posted that the operation inside the Shifa hospital was mostly precision strikes, eliminating terrorists while ensuring that patients and facilities are not harmed. Simultaneous operations have also been continuing in Central Gaza and Al Amal.

As part of the operation, patients were moved to a designated area inside the Shifa compound for their safety. The IDF said civilians and staff have not been harmed.

The Press Service of Israel reported that in one of the hospital buildings, Hamas established a small government administration center with representatives of the government ministries, especially the ministries of education, interior, treasury and the police. On the day that Israeli forces entered the compound, Hamas was about to pay salaries to hundreds of its civil and military officials. Salaries range from USD 200 to hundreds of dollars.

In Khan Yunis, soldiers continued operations against terror infrastructure in the Al Amal and Al Qarara neighborhoods, seizing explosives and mortar shells.

In central Gaza, a Hamas squad spotted adjacent to Israeli forces was eliminated by aircraft.

Elsewhere in Gaza, fighter jets struck several tunnel shafts and an underground rocket launcher.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead.

Israel has declared an all out war against Hamas, asserting that they will finish the problem once and for all. Thousands have been killed in Gaza so far. Israel’s repeated announcement for Gaza civilians to leave have been futile as Egypt has closed and barricaded the Rafah crossing, and Hamas has been physically stopping civilians from moving to South of Gaza.

(With inputs from ANI)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGaza hospital, Al Shifa Khan Yunus, IDF soldiers
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

PTI tweets video claiming ANI beat reporter assaulted their reporter, sources claim ANI reporter was assaulted first, matter escalated later: What we know

OpIndia Staff -

Trinamool Congress leaks personal information of BJP candidate and Sandeshkhali victim Rekha Patra, BJP urges EIC to take action

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC dismisses PIL for Arvind Kejriwal’s removal as CM, says no scope of judicial interference and President or Governor will act if needed

ANI -

Supriya Shrinate denied ticket by Congress after she made derogatory ‘mandi’ comment against Kangana Ranaut, had fought and lost to BJP in 2019

OpIndia Staff -

‘What’s wrong with London’: Cricketer Kevin Pietersen and many others ask as violent street crimes spike in UK capital

OpIndia Staff -

“Vested interest group pressuring judiciary ahead of elections”: Over 600 prominent lawyers including Harish Salve, Manan Mishra, Adish Agarwala write to CJI

OpIndia Staff -

Sewa Bharati of RSS establishes 1250 schools in Kashmir teaching Muslim students the true value of Kashmiriyat, keeping them away from stone-pelting: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Kutch Copper: Adani Group’s greenfield copper unit in Mundra commences operations, to become the world’s largest single-location smelter

ANI -

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra to skip ED summons and campaign in her Krishnanagar constituency, had ignored previous two summons

OpIndia Staff -

Minor girl raped during Holi celebrations in Guwahati, accused Raju Ali and Mandal Ali nabbed while Inamul Ali on the run

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com