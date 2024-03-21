On 20th March, Javed, brother of accuse Sajid, was taken into custody from Bareilly in connection with the murder of two Hindu boys in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. The authorities had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on him. He was also seen defending himself in a viral video. However, Sangeeta, the mother of the deceased, has asserted that he was the one who brought Sajid to her place and was now lying to save himself.

She charged, “Javed is saying all this to protect himself. He is not telling the truth. Javed was the one who brought Sajid to our house on a bike. Sajid called someone from my house after the murder. Police should obtain his phone records to identify the person he contacted.” She demanded that Javed should be interrogated in front of her.

“Javed knew everything. How long they were planning to do the crime should be questioned of him. Why did Javed come to my residence? Our children didn’t use to go anywhere and only played at home,” the grieving woman revealed to Aaj Tak. Munni Devi, the paternal grandmother of the victims pointed out that Javed needed to answer queries regarding the killings of the minor boys.

Sangeeta mentioned that Sajid first time came to her house at 6 pm on the fateful day and requested Rs 5000 from her in the name of his wife claiming she was pregnant which was unveiled to be a lie. He went to the roof after taking the money where her two sons were playing and murdered them brutally. She cried, “We want justice. Interrogate him before us.”

“We also have to ask why he killed our children. Did they do it under someone else’s influence because we had animosity with them? Police should bring Javed before us and assassinate him,” she remarked according to an ABP report. The weeping mother disclosed that she underwent major operations to deliver her sons and now only one is left of them.

Vinod, her husband demanded that Javed should be executed by hanging and his house should be bulldozed. He has also asked for the protection of his remaining family members. He stressed that this was not a solitary incident and highlighted that Javed should be questioned about who else was involved in the crime.

“Our kids knew him and called him ‘bhaiya.’ He used to cut their hair. Even a little child can tell who is Sajid and who is Javed. Javed is lying to save himself. He is also guilty. He has helped his brother. Goons used to frequent their shop. He should be asked if these individuals were paid or if they did it out of resentment,” he voiced.

Sajid and Javed, who ran barbershops in Badaun, murdered two Hindu boys Aayush and Ahaan alias Honey on the evening of 19th March. After the murders, Sajid fled the scene and was eliminated in an encounter with the state police the same day. The accused also tried to kill Piyush, the brother of the victims, but he managed to escape with injuries.

The two kids were repeatedly attacked with sharp weapons on their backs, chests and legs after being attacked in the neck. “According to the postmortem report, the younger child suffered nine stab wounds, while the older child sustained fourteen attacks.” The victims endured twenty-three stab injuries in total.