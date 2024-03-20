In a shocking revelation in the Badaun double murder case, it has come to the fore that the slain accused Sajid’s wife is not pregnant. As we reported, accused Sajid had asked for Rs 5000 from Sangeeta, the mother of the deceased victims, saying that his pregnant wife is in hospital. However, speaking to TV9 Bharatvarsh, Sajid’s wife Sana denied being pregnant.

When the reporter told Sajid’s wife about his pregnancy-related claim, she outrightly denied it saying “No, I have no idea why he said so.” When asked about the last time she talked to Sajid, Sana hesitantly said around 8 days ago since she does not have a mobile phone.

Sana added that Sajid used to drop her off at her maternal home from time to time and take her back after 15-20 days. She said that she did not know about this murder, she came to know in the morning that Sajid had killed two children and he too had been killed in a police encounter.

Moreover, Sajid’s wife also refuted the occult angle saying that despite the early death of her two children, Sajid never pushed her into occult practices or took her to some Maulvi etc.

Pertinently, Sana said that her husband had no relationship with any other woman. Both Sajid’s wife Sana and his mother Najin denied having any information about the whereabouts of Sajid and Javed.

As OpIndia reported today, in the FIR filed by the deceased’s father, Vinod Kumar stated that accused Sajid and his brother Javed arrived at the house about 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Sajid told my wife Sangeeta that he needed Rs 5,000 as a loan for the delivery of his pregnant wife. When my wife went inside to get the money, Sajid went to the roof of the house. Moments later, Javed also reached the roof and they called my two sons Ayush, 12, and Ahaan alias Honey, 8 on the roof,” the FIR filed at Civil Lines Police Station reads.

Sangita went inside the house to give him the money. Meanwhile, Sajid sent Vinod Kumar’s teenage son, Piyush Pratap, outside to fetch gutka.

After a while, Sajid told Sangita that he was not feeling well and wanted to go to the terrace to breathe fresh air. Sajid called Javed inside and took his sons with him to the rooftop. Vinod Kumar informed the police that after this, when his wife Sangita came with the money from inside, she saw Sajid and Javed coming down the stairs, and Sajid had a blood-stained knife in his hand.

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, two minor Hindu children were murdered by accused Sajid after slitting their throats. A third child also suffered severe injuries on the neck and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Sajid, who was subsequently gunned down in an encounter with the police, was accompanied by his brother Javed.

In OpIndia’s ground report, it has been found that the police have recovered one country-made 315 bore pistol, 4 spent cartridges of 315 bore and 4 live cartridges of 315 bore during an encounter on 19th of March. Moreover, another accused has been arrested under Section 307 IPC and the 3/25/27 Arms Act.