Wednesday, March 27, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Kejriwal's body is in custody, but soul is free, close your eyes and feel...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Kejriwal’s body is in custody, but soul is free, close your eyes and feel him’: Scam-accused Delhi CM’s wife makes bizarre claims

Sunita Kejriwal claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's body is in custody, but is soul is not in custody and it is roaming among the masses. She added that the Delhi CM's 'soul' can be 'felt' if one closes eyes and tries to 'feel'.

OpIndia Staff
Sunita Kejriwal says his soul is free
Sunita Kejriwal press release
2

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced a presser earlier today claiming some very important revelations. While the AAP ministers and their followers are out on the streets wearing yellow t-shirts with Kejriwal badges printed on it, Sunita Kejriwal held a press conference in a very ‘official setup’ sending ‘proxy CM’ vibes.

Sunita Kejriwal claimed that Arvind Kejriwal’s body is in custody, but his soul is not in custody and it is roaming among the masses. She added that the Delhi CM’s ‘soul’ can be ‘felt’ if one closes eyes and tries to ‘feel’.

Political commentator Ajit Dutta asked his followers not to disturb him as he was trying to feel Kejriwal’s soul.

A person named Ishan Kalia replied he tried closing his eyes and focusing for 5 seconds, then he actually saw Kejriwal’s face in his dustbin.

Another person asked why does Kejriwal need bail if his soul is already enjoying and roaming free.

It is notable here that claiming Kejriwal as a metaphysical entity unbound by material dimensions has been a sort of political theme for the AAP. Even Kejriwal himself has said in the past that he is not a body, but a ‘thought’. After he was put in ED custody, AAP leader Raghav Chaddha had released a video calling Kejriwal a ‘thought’ that cannot be put behind bars.

The Delhi CM is currently under ED custody over his involvement in the liquor policy scam. He has been trying for bail but has had no success so far.

In the presser today, Sunita Kejriwal has claimed that her husband will provide the proofs of the liquor scam case on March 28.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskejriwal soul, sunita kejriwal
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com