On 11th March, Kozhikode police in Kerala resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the anti-CAA protesters that were heading towards the Kozhikode All India Radio building.

Kerala Police resorted to lathi charge on students protesting CAA in Kozhikode. Women students were subjected to lathicharge during the protest organized by the Fraternity Movement outside All India Radio, a Union government institution. @MaktoobMedia pic.twitter.com/4lih7BZfNR — Aslah Kayyalakkath (@aslahtweets) March 11, 2024

Besides, a case against 124 protesters belonging to the Muslim Student Federation (MSF) and Congress-affiliation National Student Union of India (NSUI) was filed by Thiruvananthapuram Museum Police under Sections 143, 145, 147, 332 and 353. The protesters were also planning to march to Raj Bhavan. Furthermore, the Railway Police Force (RPF) filed a case against 40 NSU(I) members for blocking the train.

Both MSF and NSU(I) also staged anti-CAA protests at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi.

CPM and Congress expected to use anti-CAA sentiments to gain Muslim votes

The immediate reaction that came from CPM and Congress in Kerala has made it clear that both parties are planning to use CAA to gain Muslim votes in the state. Both parties will be competing with each other to show themselves as the ‘messiah’ of the Muslim community.

Reports suggest that Congress faced criticism in Kerala for delayed reaction to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. However, this time Congress was quick to react and issued statements after the Central Government notified rules for CAA.

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran said in a statement that if I.N.D.I Alliance comes to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they would throw CAA into the Arabian Sea. Congress leader VD Satheesan said the I.N.D.I Alliance was planning to launch a nationwide protest against the CAA and termed it a “plan to create communal division in society”.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a Kerala-based political party that was the first to file a plea against CAA in the Supreme Court, said it would continue its fight against CAA. Notably, IUML has already submitted a fresh plea to stay CAA Rules notified by the Government of India on 11th March.

CPM is also opposing the implementation of CAA. Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan said, “The Centre has notified the citizenship amendment rules to create unrest in the country. The notification came just before the Lok Sabha elections. This is to divide the people, incite communal sentiments and undermine the fundamental principles of the Constitution.”

CAA rules notified by the Government of India

On 11th March, the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi notified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). This Act was crucial to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s agenda during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The issuance of these rules is expected to create a pathway for persecuted minorities from the 3 neighbouring Muslim nations of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to obtain citizenship in India.