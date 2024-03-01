Friday, March 1, 2024
Kolkata: Woman stabs live-in partner to death, surrenders to police, they lived with her son from a previous marriage

Police opened a murder case and sent the body of Sarthak Das for postmortem. Anupam Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Zone, Barrackpore stated, "We arrested the woman and seized the murder weapon. She confessed to the crime. She will be produced in court on Thursday."

A 32-year-old woman Sanghati Paul fatally stabbed her 30-year-old live-in partner Sarthak Das on 27th February in Kolkata. Afterward, she notified the incident to the authorities at the Nagerbazar police station. The shocking incident transpired at their rented apartment on Madhubani Road in Dum Dum’s Madhugarh.

The victim was taken to the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital, Kamarhati after a police team responding to the report arrived at the location. He was pronounced “brought dead” there.

In addition to being a photographer, the deceased worked as an app-cab driver on the side. The couple had begun living together after meeting on a social networking site a few years prior. They were living with Sanghati Paul’s son from her earlier marriage. A neighbour revealed, “They have been living in the rented flat for one-and-a-half years. The two would often have fights.” 

Sarthak Das reportedly returned from a pre-wedding photo session in an inebriated state on the fateful night. An official from Nagerbazar Police Station disclosed, “The two had an argument, which snowballed into a scuffle. Paul, in a fit of rage, stabbed Das with a knife.”

It is unclear if the young boy witnessed the murder. On the night of the tragedy, he was sent to his grandparents as he was in a state of shock, as per reports.

