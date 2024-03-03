Sunday, March 3, 2024
Updated:

PM Narendra Modi is not a Hindu: Says convicted politician Lalu Prasad Yadav, asks why PM Modi does not have children

Lalu Prasad Yadav said that Narendra Modi is not a Hindu because he did not shave his head after his mother's demise.

OpIndia Staff
PM Narendra Modi (left) and Lalu Prasad Yadav (right)
PM Narendra Modi (left) and Lalu Prasad Yadav (right). Image Source: Jagran
4

On Sunday (3rd March), out on bail convicted politician Lalu Prasad Yadav addressed a rally of the opposition alliance at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar, where he said that PM Narendra Modi is not a Hindu. Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Yadav made this remark referring to PM Modi’s mother’s death. Bihar’s former chief minister Yadav also criticised the present chief minister of the state Nitish Kumar by calling him a Palturam (turncoat). Yadav said that Narendra Modi is not a Hindu because he did not shave his head after his mother’s demise.

Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, arrived at the Jan Vishwas Rally organised by RJD in Patna, the capital of Bihar on Sunday (3 March). Lalu Prasad Yadav was also present along with Tejashwi Yadav. Speaking at the same rally, Lalu Yadav attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “Narendra Modi is referring to dynastic politics nowadays. He doesn’t have a family. He should tell why there was no child born in his family. He only calls out people who have more children by saying that there is dynastic politics and that we are fighting for family.”

The self-styled Bihari politician said, “He is not even a Hindu. Is Modi a thing? Every Hindu shaves his hair and beard in mourning for his mother. When his mother died, tell me why he did not get it done. Among the people of Ram-Rahim, he is spreading hatred in the country. Was Bhagwan without consecration for so many days, that Modi put life in him?”

The fodder-scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “We did not abuse Nitish Kumar. Even when he left us for the first time, we did not abuse him. All we said was that he was Palturam. Shouldn’t have turned around. But again we made a mistake. Tejashwi made a mistake. Nitish Kumar went under Narendra Modi’s feet and switched sides again.

The land-for-jobs scam accused Lalu Prasad Yadav added, “I see on TV that someone is offering garlands, some are getting flowers. Isn’t Nitish Kumar ashamed to see all this? I see that his body is not working either. Seeing the gathering of today’s Gandhi Maidan, I do not know what new disease will he get.”

The former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is infamous for his governance being termed as ‘Jungle Raj’. He further said, “We will destroy the Bharatiya Janata Party in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Tejashwi came to know that the Governor had arranged a phone conversation between Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi. There was nothing wrong with the government. I don’t know what Nitish Kumar felt. Now if he dares to come back here again, then he will get a strong push from here.”

Praising his under-matriculate politician son, Tejashwi Yadav, he said, “Tejashwi Yadav is moving around. Working very hard. Since 1990, backward classes did not even have the right to vote. I gave them strength. Backward people were not allowed to take water from the well. Now they are standing in the corridors of power. Whatever Bihar chooses, the country follows that. Tejashwi is working very hard. He gave the jobs. I used to ask him every day how many jobs have you given today?”

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

