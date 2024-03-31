The ongoing IPL season coincides with the Lok Sabha elections, stirring up fervent discussions among cricket enthusiasts. While IPL teams and players rake in substantial earnings, fans passionately debate the victories and losses of their favourite teams. Tragically, a dispute over cricket led to a fatal incident in Kolhapur in Maharashtra, where a man lost his life.

On 27th March, an IPL match was played between teams Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The incident took place when the victim and the accused were together watching the match on TV. The deceased has been identified as Bandopant Bapuso Tibile (63), a resident of Hanmantwadi. The accused, Balwant Mahadev Jhanjage (50), and Sagar Sadashiv Jhanjage (35), both residents of Hanmantwadi, have been arrested.

Accused Balwant Jhanjage and Sagar Jhanjage and some people from their locality were watching an IPL match in a man’s house. Both the accused are fans of Mumbai Indians. During the match, Hyderabad tabled a big score, and they were not happy with this.

When Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians was dismissed, Bandopant Tibile, who is a Chennai Super Kings fan, started a celebration. He said, “Mumbai Indians will not win now as Rohit Sharma is dismissed.” Enraged accused Balwant Jhanjage and Sagar Jhanjage beat him on his head with sticks. Tibile was seriously injured in the incident and fell unconscious on the spot. He was rushed to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on 31st March.

The police were also taken aback by the incident of assault over a very minor issue. Police registered a case against both the suspects and arrested them. Further investigation into this case is going on.

In the meanwhile, Mumbai Indians lost the match to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs.