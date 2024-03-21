Thursday, March 21, 2024
MP girl stages her own kidnapping to extort Rs 30 lakh ransom from father, wanted to flee abroad with friend

The police further stated that the girl had her abduction photos taken in a common friend's room. Meanwhile, she and her two male friends had their mobile phones switched off.

MP girl fakes own kidnapping
On Wednesday (20th March), Rajasthan Police said that a girl from Madhya Pradesh who pretended to stay in Kota for NEET preparation staged her abduction to extort Rs 30 lakh ransom from her father. The 21-year-old girl plotted her kidnapping along with her two friends. Police said that the girl wanted to go abroad.

Recently, it was reported that a girl student hailing from Madhya Pradesh was kidnapped in Rajasthan’s Kota. The girl’s father had also approached the police on 18th March and informed them that the kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh. He also showed the pictures of his daughter in the kidnapper’s captivity with her hands tied with a rope and a cloth stuffed in her mouth. Notably, the girl had moved to Kota in August last year to enroll at a coaching center for NEET preparation.

Upon investigating the matter, the police traced the girl to Indore. Moreover, the girl stayed in the Kota hostel only for three days after her admission to coaching last year. Since then she has been staying in Indore with her two male friends.

One of the girl’s friends informed the police that the girl and one of her friends wanted to flee abroad but lacked sufficient money, therefore they faked the abduction to demand a ransom.

The police further stated that the girl had her abduction photos taken in a common friend’s room. Meanwhile, she and her two male friends had their mobile phones switched off.

Notably, the Kota Police have asked the woman and her friend to report to a nearby police station. According to reports, Kota SP has also announced a reward of Rs 20000 to anyone providing information about the girl.

Speaking about the case, Kota SP Amrita Duhan said, “Last evening (Tuesday), we received information from Shivpuri police station in Madhya Pradesh that a person has filed a complaint of his daughter’s abduction from Kota, after receiving a ransom call. We formed a team immediately and started gathering technical evidence. We later identified the Indore-based spot from where the image of the girl was sent to her father, and it belonged to the boy who is helping the police in this investigation. Our team has reached Indore, and further investigation is underway.”

Reports say that the girl, along with her two friends was seen in a CCTV footage from Jaipur’s Durgapura railway station three hours before her staged kidnapping. Notably, the matter also caught Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is reported to have talked to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to ensure the girl’s safe return.

