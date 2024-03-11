The Indian state of Kerala is currently facing a mumps outbreak. The outbreak of this viral infection has had a significant impact on the pediatric populace, infecting nearly 10,000 children in less than 70 days. Reports say that in just the last six days, 1649 children were affected with mumps.

According to health department data, the average number of children seeking treatment per day went up from 50 in January to 300 in March, showing that the disease is more prevalent.

Notably, the Indian Academy of Pediatrics stated that one in every 20 children visiting outpatient clinics in Kerala currently has mumps. They also stated that Malappuram and its adjacent areas had the highest number of cases.

According to reports, the health department has been monitoring disease prevalence by collecting random samples and submitting them for PCR testing. The children sought therapy for a moderate temperature and headache, as well as puffy cheeks and swollen jaws. According to pediatricians, the virus involved in the recent mumps outbreak was moderate. Moreover, the cases involving complications are less than 50%.

The mumps vaccination has not been administered by the National Immunisation Programme (UIP) for several years due to a decrease in case occurrences in the country. Notably, the MMR (Mumps, Measles, and Rubella) vaccine has been replaced by MR vaccinations (Measles and Rubella), which are available through the government system. Reports suggest that the increase in cases is related to inadequate levels of vaccination. The vaccine for mumps is not included in the vaccination schedule of the health department, TNIE reported.

Dr Sheeja Sugunan, a pediatric intensivist, and an associate professor with the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, told TNIE that the mumps vaccine is barely 70% effective. This means that if ten persons are vaccinated, only seven will be protected. Vaccinated people account for 50% of all instances. This, coupled with the expense aspect, are reasons why the mumps vaccine is not included in the vaccination schedule.

The paramyxovirus causes mumps, which is an airborne disease. The condition primarily affects the salivary glands. The infectious period ranges from two days before to five days after parotitis start. Doctors say that mumps is essentially not a life-threatening condition, however, hospitalising the patient is required in some cases.

As per a Serum Institute of India FAQ, this virus affects all unimmunized children between the ages of 5 and 15 years old, as well as unimmunized adults. Mumps spread through the air. Children contract mumps through interaction with people who are already infected with the virus. The virus spreads via the air when people cough, sneeze, or just talk.