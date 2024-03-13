Wednesday, March 13, 2024
“Muslims have more brains than PM & Amit Shah, we won’t react now as elections are coming”: Moulana Mushtaq Malik of Tehreek Muslim Shabban fear mongers on CAA

In January 2020, amid the tensions in the national capital due to the anti-CAA protests, the Moulana had convened a joint action committee comprising around 40 Muslim groups from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to rally against the CAA

OpIndia Staff
The Muslim cleric has been under house arrest a number of times before (image source: IANS)
8

All kinds of counter-arguments are being launched by the opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Islamist, left-liberal ecosystem has used every word in their dictionary including calling CAA “unconstitutional, anti-Muslim, religion-based” and whatnot.

Now, Moulana Mushtaq Malik, the President of Tahreek Muslim Shabban has said that Muslims are more intelligent than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.

The Muslim cleric also issued a veiled threat saying that Muslims know when to react and what to react.

“Musalman also knows. Like I said, Musalman has ruled for 700 years. Some brains the Musalman will have. We are more intelligent than Union Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi. We know what to react and when. They think we will react. It is election season now, we don’t know who will run to which jungle. We don’t know what will happen…although the issue about EVM is a different one. Whether they will win, form the government or not…,” the Moulana said.

In January 2020, amid the violent anti-CAA protests in the national capital, the Moulana had convened a joint action committee comprising around 40 Muslim groups from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to rally against the CAA, which was passed by the Parliament in December 2019.

In October 2023, the President of Tehreek Muslim Shabban was put under house arrest to prevent him from taking out a pro-Palestine rally against Israel. The rally was cancelled.

In June 2022, too, the cleric was booked by the Chaderghat Police in Hyderabad for promoting enmity and hatred.

In a social media post, Malik had organised and incited Muslims to join a protest against former BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks on prophet mohammad.

As per reports, the police alleged that Moulana Malik was provoking people in the name of religion and asking them to come out in large numbers. He was put under house arrest all day.

Surprisingly, the so-called protest was turned into a public meeting on the suggestion of the police.

The Moulana and his Tehreek Muslim Shabban in November 2023 officially announced their support for the Congress in the assembly elections.

CAA, moulana mushtaq malik, tehreek muslim shabban
